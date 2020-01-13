advertisement

Calgarians mourn at a memorial at the University of Calgary on Sunday, January 12, 2020, to honor the memory of those killed in the plane shot outside Tehran, Iran.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Although the initial shock of the plane crash in Iran disappears, the weight of loss facing Calgarians and Canadians was evident at a vigil attended by hundreds at the University of Calgary on Sunday.

Photos of some of the 176 victims, including 57 Canadians, were visible in the front of the theater with white candles and flowers around them. The attendees laid colorful flowers at a table in front of the memorial, and as images of victims were displayed on two large screens in the front of the room, people could be heard waving to the audience.

At an emotional memorial service, post-secondary supervisors and friends of Calgary victims shared stories from their lives and expressed sympathy for those grieving.

“There are times in life when the world stops for each of us – the death of a family member, a friend, a colleague. At night (Wednesday), the world stopped for many in this room,” said Deborah Yedlin, University Chancellor. of Calgary.

“The words offered in consolation during times of loss are rarely enough to relieve the pain felt sharply by those who suffer and we are united today, from all walks of life, without labels, to express our condolences and we offer comfort to those who mourn. “

Fariborz Birjandian, a representative of the Iranian community, speaks at the memorial on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the University of Calgary to honor the memory of those killed in the plane shot outside Tehran. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia



Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed an Iranian missile after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard, including 138 headed for Canada.

At least four people on the flight had ties to Calgary, including University of Calgary alumni Marzieh Foroutan and Shadi Jamshidi, Western Canada High School student Arshia Arbabbahrami and devoted father Kasra Saati. About 30 victims were from Edmonton.

Saghar Nasr, a close friend of Foroutan, said the days that have passed since the collision have been a disaster.

“It’s a big loss,” Nasr said, with tears on his cheek. “She was more than a friend to me. I can tell she was like my sister.”

“I lost my grandmother in 2015 in Iran and every day she came to work to ease my pain, to be with me and she took care of me. Now I can do nothing for her. She’s gone. I too. I can’t go back to Iran to be with her family, so it’s hard. “

She said her friend had come to Canada in 2013 to attend the University of Calgary and, after graduating in 2017, had gone to the University of Waterloo to continue her studies. Nasr described him as a driven student, a talented artist with a curious mind and a dedicated friend.

Victims of the Iranian plane crash were remembered as Edmonton hosts a mass memorial

Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta’s minister of advanced education, said there were many victims who were part of the family after high school.

“Their legacy is not only in the love and support they gave their friends and loved ones, but also in the search for knowledge and the desire to break new ground,” he said. “They were passionate and enthusiastic students and professionals whose work was improving lives and making the future brighter for all of us.”

A common observation made by many of the speakers was the importance of community during times of immense grief, which was clear in how many people attended the third vigil in Calgary. There were at least 300 people in the theater and dozens flooded into the university corridors to honor the victims of Flight PS752.

alsmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @alanna_smithh

