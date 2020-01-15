advertisement

What we are seeing in Canada…

Universities across Canada are gathering today to honor the victims of a plane crash in Iran that left a survivor a week ago.

More than a dozen universities have said they are grieving students, faculty and scholars who were among the 176 killed when International Airlines flight to Ukraine was mistakenly shot near Tehran last Wednesday.

The Canadian Press has independently confirmed at least 86 Canadian-related casualties, many of them returning students and professors after spending their December vacation visiting relatives in Iran.

Now institutions across the country are planning a moment of silence at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, according to industry association Universities Canada.

Some universities are still holding memorial services today to remember the lost.

Similar events have played out in cities across the country over the last week.

Also this…

MONTREAL – Continuing to post deficits with no clear deadline for a return to balanced budgets, Ottawa is pursuing a risky strategy that could leave a steep bill for future generations, according to a study by the Montreal HEC Center for Productivity and prosperity.

In an analysis released Wednesday, the authors acknowledge that the federal government’s decision to run deficits from 2015 to 2018 to stimulate growth was a winner. However, they say the situation has changed since then.

“Economic growth is relatively good and there is no recession in his eyes,” HEC professor Robert Gagne said in a telephone interview. “Labor market indicators are favorable. If these are not the conditions to achieve a balanced budget, what will it take? “

Considering accounting adjustments, the center study estimates that the federal government amassed cumulative deficits of $ 56.5 billion between 2015 and 2018.

With Finance Minister Bill Morneau set on the next budget board in March, Gagne believes it is time for Ottawa to commit to rebalancing public finances. In his view, this can be achieved by restricting inflation spending growth.

What we are seeing in the US…

WASHINGTON –

The House is set to vote to send the blame items against the US President. Donald Trump in the Senate for an important judgment on whether allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for dismissal.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced next steps Tuesday after meeting privately with House Democrats on the Capitol, ending her blockade a month after they voted to impeach Trump. Following noon voting today, House managers appointed to pursue the matter will walk the items to the Capitol in a dramatic procession that evening.

It will be only the third trial of presidential impeachment in American history, a serious moment in the background of a divided political nation and an election year.

“The president and senators will be held accountable,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The American people deserve the truth and the Constitution demands a trial.”

The Senate is expected to become an impeachment court as early as Thursday. The constitution requires the chief justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurists, to swear “impartial justice.”

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

NEW DELHI, India – Iran’s top diplomat coincidentally admitted that Iranians were “lied to” for days after the Islamic Republic accidentally struck a Ukrainian aircraft, killing all 176 people on board.

The country’s president also warned that European soldiers in the Middle East “could be in danger” after three nations challenged Tehran over breaking its nuclear deal.

Comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi show for the first time that an Iranian official referred to early history that a technical malfunction knocked down Ukraine’s International Airport flight as a lie.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks at a televised cabinet meeting represent the first direct threat he has made to Europe as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington over President Donald Trump pulling the US out of the May 2018 deal.

The clash has sparked days of angry protests in the country.

“In recent nights, we have had people on the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they had been lying for two days,” Zarif said.

Zarif went on to praise the Iranian military for being “brave enough to take responsibility early.”

However, he said he and Rouhani only learned that a rocket had flown on Friday, raising new questions about how much power the Iranian civilian government has in its Shiite theocracy.

ICYMI (In case you missed it)…

PRACTICE, outside. – Ontarians placed more than 32,000 orders of iodide pills within two days following a false alarm in connection with an incident at Pickering Nuclear Power Station.

There are normally between 100 and 200 orders per month, according to Ontario Power Generation.

But after a warning message about an unspecified problem at the nuclear facility was delivered in error on Sunday morning, there were 32,388 orders placed during that day and Monday.

In Ontario, potassium iodide (KI) pills are distributed to residents within 10 kilometers of a nuclear facility; others living within 50 kilometers of one can order them through a website called preparetobesafe.ca.

The pills help protect the thyroid gland and reduce the risk of cancer if radioactive iodine is released into the air in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, says the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

They saturate the thyroid gland with non-radioactive iodine and prevent the absorption of radioactive iodine.

Shrewd and ferocious…

NEW YORK – Producers of “Danger!” Game show They have apologized for a tip that went into political hot water involving Israeli control of the West Bank, saying a wrong version of the show was sent to television stations.

A game shown last Friday asked contestants to identify the location of famous churches. One clue was “Built in 300 AD, Church of the Nativity”.

Contestant Katie Needle responded, “what is Palestine?” And host Alex Trebek said she wasn’t correct. Her opponent, Jack McGuire, responded “what is Israel?” And he was given $ 200.

The show was immediately attacked on social media. The church, in Bethlehem, is located on the West Bank. Some countries recognize it as a state of Palestine while others, including the United States, do not.

Producers “Danger!”, In a statement on the show’s website Monday, said they realized the question was problematic and replaced it with another. The result of the game was not affected.

However, because of what she called “Danger!” Human error, uncorrected version of the preset show was sent to TV stations incorrectly.

Know your news…

The federal government is planning to invest hundreds of millions of dollars more to ensure Canada’s aging CF-18 can still fight as the country hosts replacement aircraft, which were originally expected years ago. What year is the last CF-18 planned to retire?

On this day in 1992…

Canada recognized the independence of the divided Yugoslav republics of Croatia and Slovenia.

–

Heart-warming news…

HALIFAX – A chocolate maker in Nova Scotia who came to Canada as a Syrian refugee will today become a Canadian citizen.

Tareq Hadhad, founder of Peace by Chocolate in Antigonish, will attend a citizenship ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax this morning.

Hadhad’s family had been making chocolates in Syria for more than 20 years, but their factory was destroyed in a bomb that forced them to leave the country.

Peace by Chocolate opened for business in 2016 and now sends its confections worldwide.

The company employs locals in Antigonish and arrives in Canada.

Hadhad wrote his citizenship test last month and says he passed with a perfect score.

Entertainment news…

Songwriter Jann Arden is being inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

The Calgary-born artist will celebrate the honor with a live performance at the Juno omimet in Saskatoon on March 15.

Arden began her multi-platinum career in the 1990s with hits including “I Will Die For You”, “Can I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive”.

She has also written a number of memoirs and started the semi-autobiographical “Jann” site on CTV last year.

Previous chords include eight Juno awards, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and a star on the Canada Walk of Fame.

Know your news response…

2032. Thirty-six of the Air Force’s 76 CF-18s and 18 soon-to-be-delivered 18 F-18s will receive the full set of updates. The Air Force initially did not plan any updates to the CF-18’s combat systems after 2008 because it was expected to retire the last fleet by 2020, when a new aircraft fleet was to take over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

