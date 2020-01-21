advertisement

A touching tribute to a prominent academic figure was paid to a Derby student who died of an assault in Nottingham.

Arjun Singh, from Heatherton, was taken to the Queen Medical Center after the incident in Long Row before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday January 18.

advertisement

NottinghamshireLive reports that he died in hospital on Sunday, police confirmed. Arjun was studying at the University of Nottingham Trent.

Alex Favier is the director of global and political affairs at the University of Nottingham and spoke at the launch of a project to increase cooperation between the two universities in the city.

He said it was with a sense of “shock and sadness” that he: “Learned yesterday that a student at the University of Nottingham Trent was tragically killed in downtown Nottingham early Sunday morning .

“On behalf of the two universities, and I am sure everyone here in this room today, I would like to say that our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends in these difficult times.”

Nottinghamshire police confirmed on Monday that a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

.

advertisement