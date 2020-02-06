advertisement

As concerns over the spread of the virus in China escalate, universities struggle to assess the risks to their programs, and some cancel study opportunities abroad and ban travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students .

From Europe to Australia and the United States, universities in countries hosting Chinese students have reconsidered academic travel to and from China. In the United States, the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour.

Fear threatens to cause lasting damage to the growth of university exchange programs that have reached new heights in the past decade and a half, experts say.

Travel restrictions also make it difficult to plan conferences and events on campus in the United States that Chinese academics could attend.

“This door has been, if not closed, certainly closed for the immediate future,” said Michael Schoenfeld, vice president of public affairs and government relations at Duke University.

After US authorities recommend that non-essential trips to China not be made, many universities have restricted travel there, including Duke, who also operates a campus in China in partnership with Wuhan University in the city at the center of the epidemic.

Duke Kunshan University closed its Kunshan campus to non-essential staff until February 24. The school also helped students who had recently applied for Chinese residency to obtain their passports from local authorities so that they could return home and began to develop online learning plans for them.

Two of the 12 confirmed cases in the United States are linked to university campuses. A diagnosis was confirmed at Arizona State University and another at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, according to which the infected student had recently gone to Wuhan.

The virus represents an unprecedented disruption to academic ties between the United States and China, said Brad Farnsworth, vice president of global engagement at the American Council on Education.

He recalled the SARS crisis in 2002 and 2003, when severe acute respiratory syndrome from China killed nearly 800 people.

“The whole relationship with higher education was not as complex as it is today,” said Farnsworth. “We have many, many more students going back and forth.”

Many university collaborations could be rescheduled if the crisis is resolved quickly, but the longer it lasts, the deeper the damage, he added.

China sends far more students to the United States than any other country – more than 369,000 in the past academic year, according to the Institute of International Education. The United States generally sends more than 11,000 students to China each year. Lately, the relationship has been strained by visa difficulties, trade disputes and the concerns of the United States over the security risks posed by visiting Chinese students.

“It does not help the current situation, which is very tense at the moment,” said Farnsworth. “This is a low point in the relationship between the United States and China in matters of higher education, there is no doubt about it.”

Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping said at a press conference that students who have returned to the United States from Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, should report to health officials so that they can to be watched. He urged the international community to work together to fight the disease, saying “the virus is the enemy, not the Chinese.”

In Germany, the Free University of Berlin and the Berlin Institute of Technology have each declared that they will not allow visits from China or approve travel to China until further notice. The University of Paderborn said it is considering any plans to travel to China by students or doctoral students.

A spokesman for the University of Silesia in the Czech Republic said the school had postponed the exchange programs of 38 Chinese students. Several other schools have issued similar cancellations, but Masaryk University in the Czech city of Brno said it is still ready to accept 24 Chinese students expected in two weeks.

Tens of thousands of Chinese students enrolled in Australian universities are stranded in their home countries. Monash University has extended its summer vacation to give students and staff more time to return. Classes were scheduled to begin March 2.

Most of the Chinese students studying in the United States were already in place for classes when the virus first appeared, but concerns about the disease led many schools to cancel their plans to send Americans to China for a semester at come.

At the University of Arkansas, where China is a popular study abroad destination, especially for business students, some 60 students who planned to go there in May saw their programs canceled.

The university made the decision a week ago, before students had to make financial commitments, and it worked to organize opportunities in other parts of the world for the students involved, said Sarah Malloy , director of studies abroad and international exchanges at the university.

An Arkansas student, Lancaster Richmond, planned to visit Beijing and Shanghai to meet a requirement for her MBA program. The 24-year-old is now planning to visit Chile this summer.

“I was obviously disappointed, but I also understand that the university is doing everything it can in our interest,” she said. “It also made my parents a little more comfortable. They had obviously followed the news. “

Concerns about the virus have changed certain rhythms of campus life, including the cancellation of Chinese New Year events at the University of Akron and the University of Arizona. But many universities claim to focus on precautions such as frequent hand washing.

Andrew Thomas, clinical director of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, said the university was monitoring the situation, but was trying not to be “above the point to the point that we cause more concern and fear than what is justified in the community ”.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which has more than 5,500 Chinese students, said some of its Wuhan students who returned home during the winter holidays chose to self-quarantine or wear masks while going to class to protect others. Several institutions have urged anyone returning from China to isolate themselves for two weeks as a precaution.

At Northeastern University, graduate student Lele Luan said that even though some of her Chinese classmates have started to wear masks around the Boston campus, he doesn’t feel the need.

“They told me it was very safe here,” he said. “So I don’t do anything special to protect myself.”

At the University of California, Berkeley, the Tang Center for health services last week tried to share tips on managing anxiety about the virus. But he faced a backlash for a list suggesting that “normal reactions” could include xenophobia and “fears of interacting with those who might be from Asia.”

Asian Americans quickly expressed outrage on social media. The center apologized for “any misunderstanding it may have caused” and changed the wording.

