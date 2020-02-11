advertisement

Universal knows that there is no bad publicity for his film over 1% liberal elites chasing conservatives. You could make an event movie out of it.

Days after the deaths of 32 people in mass shootings in Ohio and Texas last August, banners for “The Hunt” on the Universal property were dismantled when conservative media and President Donald Trump targeted the film. It was bad timing for the satirical thriller revolving around a group of liberal elites chasing conservatives for the sport that was due to be released next month. The studio seemed to have made the film.

But now, months later and at a comfortable distance from these tragedies, Universal is leaning on the controversy: the studio announced that “The Hunt” will hit theaters on March 13 and unveiled a trailer and a poster that were refer to the Hoopla: “The film of the year that is most talked about is one that nobody actually saw.”

The most discussed film of the year is one that has never been seen before. #TheHuntMovie will open in theaters on Friday March 13th. #DecideForYourself pic.twitter.com/HCncx39rFX

– The Hunt (@TheHuntMov) February 11, 2020

The film is an adaptation of Richard Connell’s classic story “The Most Dangerous Game” from 1924, in which twelve American strangers go hunting for sports in a clearing, helplessly and unconsciously. The film stars directed by Craig Zobel, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

It is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, known for its affordable horror films, Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and Best Picture nominations “Whiplash” and “BlacKkKlansman”.

The poster’s trust in a text wall (including Fox News’ quote “shows Hollywood what it really is, insane and evil”) with just a picture of a pig shows that Universal is hopeful that the right pushback for every marketing manager at Hand delivered dream: An event film. Rather than simply uploading the film to a streaming platform and dispelling the controversy, the studio’s decision to push a movie release is a sign of confidence that cinemas can not only help make the film more sensational, but also a win ,

The irony is that the filmmakers are already pushing a story that somewhat contradicts the marketing flash. Blum and writer Damon Lindelof told Variety Tuesday that the media had misunderstood everything and the time had come to publish it.

“It just feels right,” said Blum. “And as more and more people see it, we have gained confidence in the fact that this is not a dangerous film. This is not a provocative film. This is not a dividing film. I think the big shift between now and then is that more People saw it and reacted positively. “

And about the marketing strategy, Blum said:

“We have a completely different trailer and a different poster that confirm the trip we were on. We bring the film into the world in a completely different way than the first time. I’m not worried. Every film you publish is about how the conversation affects you negatively or positively. So this film is no different. “

Part of the marketing plan? Universal tweeted the trailer today with #DecideForYourself.

