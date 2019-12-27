advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – “Cats” have been declared.

Universal has thrown the final nail in the music movie’s bid to win by removing the film from its FYC page. The site lists studio qualifying films along with a guide to their individual categories and a schedule of upcoming shows in different cities.

A source also tells Variety that the film also does not appear on the streaming platform of the Academy of Motionable Arts and Sciences, where members can watch Oscars contenders

advertisement

Tom Hooper-directed adaptation of the musical Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music is universally panned. The only original song in the film, “Ghosts Beautiful” by Webber and Taylor Swift, wasn’t even listed at the Oscars. The tune, however, made the film’s only Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

The cast followed by stars include Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

FYC Universal’s current site includes “Us,” “1917,” “Queen & Slim,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Disgusting,” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

The $ 100 billion “Cats” earned $ 15.3 million worldwide in the first six days. The first trailer for the film debuted this summer and went viral after being met with jeans and memes and countless gifs.

Shortly after the film was released earlier this month, Universal sent a new version of the movie to theaters with a memorandum saying that the new digital prints would include “improved visual effects”.

Hooper didn’t finish the film until just hours before its December 16th New York premiere. “I finished it at 8am yesterday after 36 hours,” he told Variety on the red carpet. “I just touch the finishes. So I’m very happy to be here with the finish.”

Swift recently told Variety that Caste took an animal behavior class called “cat school” to prepare for the film. “We would literally spend hours crawling barefoot on the floor, making noise to each other. We learned about cat instincts and the way they carry themselves and the way they process information, the way they see the world, the way they move, “she said.

“What is weird is that from the beginning of the whole process, everyone on the director / choreography side of him had decided that we wouldn’t crawl all the time and not walk all the time. We would be hybrids like our appearance as well as our behavior and movement. “

advertisement