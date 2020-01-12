advertisement

Current universal credit agreements could see rent arrears among social housing tenants in South Derbyshire increase to a level that would generally result in repossession of housing.

The alarming observation by officers of the South Derbyshire District Council was published in documents to be discussed at the authority control meeting on Wednesday January 15.

While Universal Credit has been being introduced for several years, the main deployment in South Derbyshire took place in November 2018

Counsel says that rent arrears for new applicants, who are already having problems paying for accommodation, either on board or privately, may see their arrears increase by £ 720 pending their finalization.

He said that this would generally see council officers seeking to repossess the property through the courts.

He says that in these cases, repossession “would likely prove unsuccessful”, but points out that the apparent problem is already having an impact on its tenants.

(Image: Getty)

It indicates that 302 of its social housing tenants benefit from universal credit and that the current rent arrears among tenants who benefit from the new benefit system have more than doubled in one year.

The amount of rent arrears was £ 60,471 but is now £ 126,785.

Universal credit aims to consolidate all forms of benefit payments, such as disability and housing benefits, into one payment to streamline the process, but has experienced significant delays in payments for many people across the UK.

The district council reports that residents often accumulate additional debts while waiting for their request to be processed.

A spokesman for the district council said, “The amounts shown in the report are for current tenants with rent arrears and universal credit.

“Part of the increased arrears could be due to the delays in paying the universal credit mentioned in the report.

“There may, however, be other reasons for arrears and, in some cases, tenants may not have received universal credit for the entire period.

“All the municipal tenants who benefit from the universal credit have no rent arrears.

“The South Derbyshire District Council and other members of the district-wide social welfare reform group provide support and advice to maintain rent accounts for tenants without arrears.

“The vast majority of council tenants are not in arrears and the council is successful in collecting rents for social housing and other charges.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people fall behind on their rent, including unemployment, bereavement and illness.

“The council aims to provide advice and support that is tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of all households at risk of falling into arrears.

“We encourage all tenants who are concerned about their rent to contact us as soon as possible.”

