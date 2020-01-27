advertisement

Thousands of people in the East Midlands are now asking for universal credit.

Despite the mountain of controversy that has been involved in the new benefit system, there may be benefits that you may not be aware of.

And if you need as much assistance as possible, read on.

Here are six universal credit rights you may not be aware of, along with a description from the department on how they work and how to apply, according to BirminghamLive.

1. 85% reimbursement of childcare costs

Up to 85% of child care costs can be reimbursed through universal credit. Costs can be reported online, and those working while receiving from Universal Credit can request up to £ 646.35 per month if you have a child and up to £ 1,108.40 for two or more children.

2. Discounts on rail fares with Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card

2. You can get up to 50% reduction on train and bus journeys if you are eligible for a Jobcentre Plus travel reduction card which is ideal for taking you to interviews and appointments, while being valid for all other trips you make. Talk to your work coach to find out more. Those who receive a jobseeker’s allowance may also be eligible.

3. Flexible support fund to help start up costs

Not having “work clothes” should not prevent you from accepting a job, as a flexible support fund is available to help cover the costs of starting a job. This money does not have to be reimbursed and can cover the cost of clothing and uniforms to start work and go to interviews. Again, talk to your work coach to find out more.

4. Sure Start Maternity Grant

If you have a child, you may be entitled to payment. Known as the Sure Start Maternity Grant, households with universal credit can benefit from a one-time payment of £ 500. This does not have to be refunded and will not affect the payment of the services you receive.

5. Council tax reduction

You could save on your council tax bill and in some cases, you might not have to pay anything. Depending on your situation and your place of residence, you may be eligible for a council tax reduction. Ask for one on gov.uk

6. Backup assistance

You can get help to start recording. The government’s savings assistance program – recently mentioned by money-saving guru Martin Lewis – offers people who receive universal credit and certain people who are eligible for the labor tax credit, incentives to save £ 1 to £ 50 a month. After two years of savings, the government will give you an additional 50p for each € 1 saved. More information on gov.uk

The DWP adds that additional support with your universal credit application is available through the Claim Assistance service.

Provided by Citizens Advice, it can help you with all aspects of your application, while all Jobcentres across the country have Wi-Fi and computers to access the Internet.

The release of the latest figures comes as official figures indicate that the UK employment rate has hit a new record high of 76.3%.

The unemployment rate also remains at a low rate of 3.8%, according to the data.

Welfare Minister Will Quince said: “Universal Credit helps support thousands of people in the West Midlands in their search for employment.

“However, many people are still unaware of the additional rights to which they may be eligible, such as childcare assistance and half-price travel on rail and bus services.

The universal credit, which is available in all UK job centers, aimed to simplify the social security system and replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

The DWP insists that “with the new system, people get to work faster and stay longer than before”.

And it indicates that significant improvements have been made in the past year.

These include increasing the amount available to claimants as an advance to delay them until they receive their first payment, and increasing the time parents and guardians have to claim claims. child care expenses.

Taj Singh, director of partnerships for the West Midlands DWP Group, said: “Universal Credit is helping more and more people in the West Midlands to work faster and become financially independent.

“It provides invaluable support to families and helps transform life for the better.”

