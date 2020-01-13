advertisement

Students and staff from the Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy invited members of the local community to a special meeting.

The event was part of the “Unity in the Community” project, which involves students giving something back to their local communities as part of the #iwill campaign.

Students and staff have worked hard to plan, promote, design and implement a range of initiatives that will benefit the community.

These included a choice of litter in Cotmanhay and visits to local nursing homes, the meeting was the students’ latest initiative.

Members of the Ilkeston branch of the Royal British Legion came to the event, which was held at the OIEA, as well as residents of nursing homes and people supported by local social inclusion charity p3.

They were treated to a range of entertainment, all organized by students, a buffet, a bingo and a quiz.

Teacher Georgie Hill said, “We all want to give back to those in need or who may be alone, so many students want to participate, it’s so inspiring to be around children who want to make a difference.”

Brian Brown, 83, is a member of the Ilkeston branch of the Royal British Legion.

He said, “Miss Hill came to one of our section meetings and told us that they were meeting a bit at school. There were eight of us coming and we really enjoyed it. I am very impressed with the students. It’s nice for the school to have a connection with the Royal British Legion and I know that some students are now affiliated with the branch and have become junior members. “

Paul Scott, RBL secretary, said it was great to see OIEA students interacting with RBL members.

He said, “I think loneliness is one of the biggest problems among some of our older members. I know the students here went to a local nursing home and they loved it. They sit and talk to residents who are like a bit of living history. We are certainly trying to involve more young people. “

A spokesperson for the P3 charity said, “It was a nice evening, it’s great that the school is engaging the younger generation to give back to the community and end the stigma around health mental. “

The #iwill campaign aims to make participation in social action the norm for young people under the age of 20. To achieve this, the campaign communicates with, connects and challenges organizations across the United Kingdom so that they integrate support for youth action into their culture and practice.

