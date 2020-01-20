advertisement

As part of the United Reading Reading Buddies program in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, the kind message of Dr. Martin Luther King was included.

This message was read to the children of the Sault Sainte Marie Good Start program.

This class listened to volunteer Barbara Reed read Kristi Yamaguchi’s book “Cara’s Kindness”.

advertisement

Five other schools in the district also participated in the program.

“I knew how important reading was for the education of children, to be successful in the future, I knew that reading was important for them,” said Barbara, “the book I read, called Cara’s Kindness, is all about passing on kindness to others and that’s all about Dr. Martin Luther King Day today and his dream was for the whole world to be nice to each other. ”

Head Start teacher Katie Plitz said, “I think they are drawing the pictures, thinking about being nice to their friends and thinking about ways to be nice to their family and hope it will be with them when they will go to school and help them get a bigger picture as they get older. “

After reading, Reed distributed papers with “I have a dream” on them. The students drew something nice with them.

If you would like to volunteer for this or any other program, click here.

advertisement