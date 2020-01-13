advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States pulls close to two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sends them back to Saudi Arabia after an investigation into a murderous shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a naval base Florida last month, Attorney General said William Barr.

Many of the 21 cadets were in contact with child pornography and possessed jihadist or anti-American material, Barr said. No one is accused of having a thorough knowledge of the shooting, which, according to Barr, was motivated by a “jihadist ideology” and which he classified as an act of terrorism.

The Department of Justice examined whether one of the interns was facing charges, but concluded that he did not meet the standards for federal prosecution.

The 21-year-old Saudi air officer, Lt. Lt Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire on the Pensacola base, killing three American sailors and injuring eight others.

Before the shooting, Alshamrani visited a memorial to the September 11 attacks in New York, made online statements criticizing US military action abroad and said he believed violence was necessary to defend Muslim countries, said law enforcement officials revealing new details. on the reason for a shoot which drew attention to the presence of foreign trainees on American bases and the quality of the control.

Officials said earlier that Alshamrani had organized a party before the shooting, where he and others had watched videos of mass shootings. The gunman had also apparently been on Twitter before the shooting to criticize American support for Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, another American official told the PA last month.

Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff’s assistant during the rampage in a class building, was undergoing flight training at Pensacola, where foreign soldiers are regularly briefed.

The December shooting raised questions about the quality of screening of international military students before training at US bases. Some lawmakers, including a prominent Republican ally of President Donald Trump, have called for Saudi Arabia to be suspended from a U.S. military training program.

Trump has called for a review of the program. But Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said the program should be reassessed after the attack.

A Saudi commander had ordered all students in the country to stay at the same location at the base after the attack.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in an interview with Fox News that the shooting “showed that there were errors in the way we checked” the students. The measures taken by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense to expel Saudi students are aimed at “protecting our military men and women,” he said.

Federal authorities are still investigating the shots and examining the evidence. Last week, the FBI asked Apple to help extract data from two of the shooter’s iPhones.

Investigators tried to access the two devices – an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5 – but were unable to access them because the phones are locked and encrypted, according to a letter from FBI general counsel Dana Boente. The FBI has received court authorization to search the phones and the devices have been sent to the laboratory office in Quantico, Virginia, he said.

The investigation is considered a “high priority national security issue,” said Boente in his letter.

FBI officials sought help from other federal agencies and other experts, and investigators tried to guess the passwords, but those efforts failed, the letter said.

Apple said in a statement that it has already provided investigators with all of the relevant data held by the company and will continue to support investigators.

At least one of the phones was shot by a deputy sheriff in the attack, but investigators believe they may still be able to extract data from the device, according to someone familiar with the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

