The U.S. Treasury Department said on January 13 that China should no longer be classified as a currency manipulator in a long-delayed half-year currency report, reversing its August finding that had shaken financial markets.

The widely anticipated decision was made when a high-ranking Chinese delegation arrived in Washington before January 15 and signed a “Phase 1” trade agreement to alleviate tensions between the world’s two largest economies after more than 18 months of tit-for- Forget tariffs.

The Treasury’s designation in August was the first since 1994 that the United States found China manipulating its currency and accused Beijing of creating an unfair competitive advantage.

In its latest report, the Treasury said China had “enforceable commitments to refrain from devaluing competition” and agreed to publish relevant exchange rate and external balance sheet data under the first trade agreement.

The report said the Chinese yuan, having devalued up to RMB 7.18 (renminbi) per dollar in early September, had appreciated in October and is currently trading at around RMB 6.93 per dollar.

“In this context, the Treasury has decided that China should no longer be classified as a currency manipulator at this time,” the report said.

However, China needs to take decisive steps to avoid a persistently weak currency and allow greater market openness to strengthen its long-term growth prospects.

The financial report also highlighted ongoing concerns about the currency practices of eight other countries – Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam – and added ninth Switzerland to its list.

Of particular concern was Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world, which has the largest current account surplus in the world and is currently slipping into recession. The federal government has a responsibility to make tax cuts and boost domestic investment.

The financial report said the continued strength of the US dollar was “worrying” given that the International Monetary Fund believes the dollar is actually overvalued.

The real dollar is still around 8 percent above its 20-year average, although it should be noted that sustained dollar strength is likely to worsen trade and current account imbalances.

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

