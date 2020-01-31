advertisement

WASHINGTON – The United States lifted sanctions on one of two units of the Chinese tanker company COSCO on January 31. The U.S. Treasury Department partially lifted the penalty for the transportation of Iranian oil after China complained about the measure in trade talks with Washington.

President Donald Trump’s government blacklisted two COSCO units on September 25, named for the northeastern Chinese port of Dalian.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that it had removed COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co. from its sanctions list, but continued to blacklist the second entity – COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co. Ltd. by COSCO.

A US official said lifting the sanctions against only one of the COSCO subsidiaries would allow the Trump administration to maintain leverage on China, and COSCO would stop taking Iranian oil.

A senior Chinese official had raised the COSCO issue in the U.S. trade talks, said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity and is familiar with the position of the Chinese regime. The trade talks earlier this month resulted in a “phase one” deal that defused an 18-month trade war that hampered global growth.

Daniel Pilarkski, a sanctions expert and partner with the law firm Watson Farley & Williams, said that delisting would likely be a joke for Washington as trade talks move on to the next phase.

“With all of this in mind, US trade talks with China are apparently going better right now. There has been a slight thawing in that regard.”

The Foreign Ministry took the lead, the Ministry of Finance cleaned up

The delisting was also the government’s latest move to mitigate the effects of the September 25th sanctions that triggered shock waves on shipping markets.

The COSCO units in Dalian have only about 40 tankers, but sanctions in Washington last year have given rise to confusion as to whether they apply to the parent company’s fleet of more than 1,000 ships.

The finance department had issued two exemptions to allow companies to do business with the COSCO units. The last one was due to expire on February 4, but the shipping markets remained unsettled.

“The government’s goal is to send a balanced message to the market” that it wants to curb Iranian oil exports “without destroying world trade,” said Pilarski.

Trump had given Secretary of State Mike Pompeo new powers to impose sanctions on Iranian oil in a 2018 implementing decision.

Analysts said U.S. State Department officials triggered the COSCO sanctions, which occurred just eleven days after drone strikes on the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil production that Washington had accused Iran of.

State Department officials enforced Trump’s maximum pressure policy and left it to the Treasury Department’s overseas asset control office to adjust the impact on the markets, they said.

China is the only major importer of Iranian oil worldwide, although Trump unilaterally strained Tehran’s oil exports again in 2018 after the United States quit Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Trump hopes that the sanctions will also limit the program and influence of Tehran’s ballistic missiles in the Middle East. Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Chinese customs data on Friday showed that China consumed 14.77 million tons or 295,400 barrels per day of Iranian oil in 2019, which is about half of 2018 imports.

Most of the oil was probably in the Chinese government’s inventory, according to Refinitiv Research.

The possible return of some of COSCO Dalian’s supertanker fleets is likely to further reduce oil tanker ship fees. This increases the pressure on a market that shows signs of weaker demand, a US ship source said.

By Humeyra Pamuk and Timothy Gardner

