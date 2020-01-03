advertisement

The United States launched an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed a senior Iranian military official and dramatically increased tensions in the region.

The Pentagon confirmed late Thursday that President Donald Trump had ordered the strike to kill Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Elite Quds Force.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commanding a Iranian-backed militant group in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attacks on a vehicle convoy near the main Iraqi airport.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and members of Iraq and the entire region,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement describing the attack as “a defense measure to protect US personnel abroad.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian plans to attack. The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests around the world. “

Iran described the attack as an “act of international terrorism” and accused the US of “rogue adventurism” Al Qaida et al. – is extremely dangerous and a stupid escalation ”, tweeted the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. “The United States is responsible for all the consequences of their rogue adventurism.”

The attack is the culmination of days of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran after an attack on a U.S. site in Iraq on December 27 that killed an American contractor. The US accused an Iranian-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, of attacking and then began strikes in places where more than two dozen people were killed.

After these strikes, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad was stormed by demonstrators who are believed to be linked to the group supported by Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then announced the deployment of hundreds of additional US troops in the region.

Powerful figure

General Qassim Suleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and was central to Iran’s activities in the Middle East, where he supports various militia groups.

Thursday’s strikes have seen a steady increase in hostilities between Washington and Tehran since Donald Trump’s election. The US president withdrew from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, in which Iran restricted its nuclear activities in exchange for listing economic sanctions. Instead, the US has increased economic pressure on Iran and sanctioned key institutions and individuals in the country.

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned US drone on the Strait of Hormuz. The United States was “tense and loaded” to attack Iran, Trump said, but he finally canceled the operation.

It is generally believed that Iran is behind attacks on major oil deposits in Saudi Arabia in September, while targeting ships in the Persian Gulf last year.

Mr. Trump did not comment on Thursday’s developments, but tweeted a picture of an American flag when news of the attack surfaced. Earlier this week, Mr Trump tweeted after the attack on the US embassy: “You will pay a very high price! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year!”

Even hours before the Thursday strike, Mr. Esper warned that the “game” in Iran had changed and noted that America could take preventive measures in the region if necessary to protect American life.

Several Republicans praised Mr. Trump’s actions. Senator Marco Rubio said the president had exercised “tremendous restraint”, pointing out that Iran had decided to respond to the economic pressure by supporting and leading attacks to kill Americans.

However, the Democrats questioned the president’s strategy and decision to launch the strike without consulting Congress.

Former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden said Mr. Trump had “just thrown an explosive into a tinderbox” and described the attack as “a massive escalation movement in an already dangerous region.”

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy expressed a similar sentiment.

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. It’s not a question, ”he tweeted. “The question is this: have reports reported that America, without Congress, has murdered the second most powerful person in Iran and knowingly triggered a potential massive regional war?”

Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that although he would not “mourn” the death of Soleimani, he was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the strike. In particular, he noted that Iran could demand retaliation from its deputies in the region. “Today’s action means a massive escalation of our conflict with Iran with unpredictable consequences.”

