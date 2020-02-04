advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Uzbekistan on February 3 to discuss the further expansion of American investment in the Central Asian country and cooperation in science, technology, and education.

At a joint press conference with Pompeo, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov expressed his country’s interest in joint investment projects with US companies.

Pompeo stressed the importance of further strengthening the rule of law to attract foreign investment, which in turn would create jobs and prosperity for Uzbeks. He discussed ways to do this with Kamilov.

Pompeo said the United States has recognized significant progress Uzbekistan has made over the past three years in terms of “human rights, religious freedom, the liquidation of forced and child labor and the creation of conditions for freedom of speech”. “Where religious freedom is protected, peace and prosperity flourish,” said Pompeo.

Cooperation between the two nations began with the meeting of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with President Donald Trump at the White House in 2018 in a new era. Uzbekistan signed more than 20 key business deals with American companies in 2018 that, if fully implemented, would amount to $ 4.8 billion. Currently, total US investment in Uzbekistan is over $ 1 billion. This investment will “create thousands of jobs in both the United States and Uzbekistan,” a statement said.

“In 2019, we provided nearly $ 100 million to strengthen the rule of law, education, English lessons, support for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and other forms of support,” said Pompeo. The United States “is committed to providing $ 1 million in technical assistance pending Congress approval to help Uzbekistan develop its capital markets,” he added.

In order to further expand economic cooperation, Uzbekistan must continue privatization and regulatory reform, strengthen the rule of law and join the World Trade Organization.

The United States financially supports the English Speaking Nation education initiative in Uzbekistan, which offers English tuition and innovative university partnerships and facilitates the exchange of students, teachers, professionals and alumni between the two countries. In 2018, the United States founded the Central Asia University Partnerships Program (UniCEN), which includes more than 70 Central Asian universities.

Both foreign ministers agreed that they still had to find solutions to problems that they did not agree on in the past.

Pompeo also spoke to President Mirziyoyev during his visit to Uzbekistan on February 3.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Afghan Electoral Commission, leaves after a press conference in the office of the Independent Election Commission in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

Working together for peace in Afghanistan

The United States and Uzbekistan have a common stance on security in the region. Pompeo and Kamilov agreed to work harder to achieve a goal in Afghanistan despite the threats and challenges that hinder the peace process. Pompeo announced that “the United States will allocate $ 1 million to improve trade and connectivity between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan,” which will have a positive impact on the entire Central Asian region.

Pompeo commended Uzbekistan for promoting stability in the region through its relations with Afghanistan, which include “trade, security, those that link Afghanistan”, as well as by supporting US policies in Afghanistan and the Afghan government of national unity as Trump plans to “reduce the American presence in Afghanistan”.

Kamilov said his country was actively involved in the Afghan peace process “because it affects our lives and the national interest and interest in the security of our state.” Uzbekistan, as a neighboring country of Afghanistan, values ​​US policy in Afghanistan very much because the US presence in Afghanistan “is a stabilizing factor in the situation and prevents the advance of terrorism and extremism and radicalization … as well as drug trafficking and crime and others serious challenges and threats. “

Uzbekistan works closely with the United States to ensure security on the border with Afghanistan, “to prevent the movement of foreign terrorists, drug traffickers and other criminal elements while promoting the legitimate flow of people and goods,” one said Explanation. In 2018, the U.S. provided $ 2.2 million to support these efforts.

Chinese investment concerns

Answering a reporter’s question whether Central Asian countries should be “concerned about Chinese investment, Chinese influence, particularly 5G within Huawei, and 5G networks,” Pompeo said American companies investing in Uzbekistan are creating wealth , Opportunities and jobs for Uzbeks, comply with local laws, do not pollute the environment and support the sovereignty of Uzbekistan. The economic growth and prosperity generated by this process offer the Uzbeks the opportunity to invest in the American economy, which will further increase the prosperity of both countries.

Pompeo said the United States’ investment in Uzbekistan was in response to its “call for independence and sovereignty,” adding “if other nations come to these countries if they follow the same rules of transparency and openness.” When we conduct real market transactions that are not government funded, we welcome this competition all over the world. “

Kamilov replied that Uzbekistan’s policy was to maintain good relations with countries in the region.

“We want to see Central Asia as a region of stable development, prosperity and cooperation, and we really don’t want to feel any unfavorable political consequences in terms of competition between major powers in our region,” he said.

