The U.S. State Department has criticized the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency that oversees international aviation, for allegedly blocking users on Twitter.

The ICAO has reportedly blocked several users of the social networking service who pointed to Taiwan’s exclusion from communication on international events, particularly the recent worldwide outbreak of the novel 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV).

In a statement on February 1, department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said the United States was “deeply concerned” about the ICAO’s actions and called on the UN agency to allow Twitter users to freely discuss Taiwan.

“The United States is deeply concerned about the actions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to suppress freedom of expression and limit the important discussion about Taiwan’s legitimate role in international affairs,” the spokesman said.

“Blocking Twitter users related to Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, particularly given the global response to the coronavirus crisis, is outrageous, unacceptable, and inappropriate for a UN organization.” Taiwan has a relevant and credible voice in cross-border health issues, and the United States has long supported active involvement in international venues, including the ICAO, where their expertise can be beneficial. “

“We call on the ICAO to immediately and permanently reverse their practice of blocking the discussion on Taiwan on their Twitter websites and to make it publicly clear that freedom of expression must always overcome the political uncertainties of the Member States.”

The department’s statement comes shortly after Jessica Drun, a non-Virginia think tank employee, according to the Project 2049 Institute, blocked her on Twitter after posting in several posts that Taiwan needs to be involved in critical international communications, especially given the lighting conditions of the current global health crisis.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on February 3rd

The WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, two major United Nations epidemic prevention organizations, continue to exclude Taiwan from the global disease prevention system for political reasons.

I urge the relevant United Nations agencies to recognize the Taiwanese people’s right to health. Disease prevention is a global issue. With Taiwan at the forefront of fighting this outbreak, it should not be a gap in a global disease prevention and control system.

Drun wrote in her contributions that the ICAO, together with the World Health Organization, refused to share knowledge with the Taiwanese authorities, and that the civil aviation authorities at Taoyuan Airport, one of the busiest regional airports, did not receive up-to-date information about possible ICAO-WHO efforts. “

Drun pointed out that the lack of communication with Taiwan may “undermine any efforts to curb the corona virus and further spread the virus” and that Taiwan wishes to “make a functional contribution to these organizations”, but in a “capacity, in which sovereignty in the sense of “The UN is not a requirement. “

Days later, on January 25, Drun announced on Twitter that she was blocked by the ICAO, led by Chinese citizen Fang Liu.

Several other critics, including those from Capitol Hill employees and DC-based analysts, have also had their Twitter accounts blocked by the ICAO, Axios reported.

However, in a statement on Twitter, the ICAO said that it “prevented anyone from asking about anything anywhere. Please do not contribute to the dissemination of this misinformation. “

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), has a population of 23.78 million and has a democratically elected government, military and currency.

Even so, China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has pressured other countries and international organizations to follow the One China policy, claiming that there is only one sovereign state under the name of China.

The Republic of China, which has not attended ICAO meetings since 2013, has reported 964 potential cases of coronavirus, but according to local media, only 10 have been confirmed so far.

