EDMONTON – The union representing registered nurses in Alberta says the government is seeking a four-year wage freeze and other pay cuts.

Alberta United Nurses say it began negotiating a contract with Alberta Health Services this week for a new deal to replace the current deal that expires March 31.

The union says its opening proposal is for a two percent increase each year on a two-year deal and some improvements in the language of contracts.

It says that along with the pay freeze, the government wants to cut wage premiums for highly educated employees, eliminate certain days off for part-time employees and reduce overtime and premiums for work evenings, nights and weekends.

Union President Heather Smith says the last time the government instigated such attacks was in 1988, when nurses went on strike across the province.

Alberta Health Services says its proposal harmonizes compensation with the economic realities Alberta is facing and the need to maximize health care dollars for services to people in the communities it serves.

“Our proposal reflects the need to align compensation more closely with comparable provinces, ensuring that employees are paid fairly, competitively and responsibly from a fiscal point of view,” AHS said in an email Wednesday.

The union says the AHS talks committee says its proposal is based on what it calls “the Ontario-West standard.”

UNA Director of Labor Relations David Harrigan says the government seems to be looking to Ontario for ideas.

“We are extremely concerned with the behavior of this government in these negotiations,” Harrigan said in a statement Wednesday.

The union represents more than 30,000 registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

He says future talks are set for January 30th and 31st.

