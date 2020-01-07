advertisement

A United Nations committee working to end racism is urging Canada to immediately stop building three major resource projects until it receives the approval of affected First Nations.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which monitors a convention to end racial discrimination signed by countries including Canada, is calling for a suspension of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, Site C dam and the Coastal Gas pipeline.

The committee, made up of 18 experts, said in a written directive last month that it is concerned about the approval and construction of three projects without the free, prior and informed consent of indigenous influential groups.

He also says he is troubled by the “forced removal, disproportionate use of force, harassment and intimidation” of law enforcement and the “threat of violence” that escalates against Indigenous peoples.

Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation that builds the pipeline extension, says it has been approved and is moving forward with safe and community-based construction.

BC Hydro says it has been consulting with affected First Nations on Site C since 2007 and has reached benefit agreements with most of them.

“The Canadian courts have reconsidered our consultation with some First Nations and have found them to be adequate and to have their interests properly adjusted,” she said in a statement.

“To date, more than $ 230 million of Site C procurement opportunities have been committed to indigenous companies. In addition, we have about 400 indigenous peoples currently working on the project.”

The Canadian government, Coast GasLink and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United Nations Committee has previously called for the banning of Site C, which is opposed by West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations in northeast B.C. However, this marks the first time it has called for a halt to the Trans Mountain and Local Gas Coast projects.

The right to “free, prior and informed consent” to resource projects is part of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Canada has adopted but not enshrined in the law.

B.C. the government has pledged to adapt its laws to meet the goals of the UN resolution, but has not yet started amending the legislation.

The UN Committee recommends that Canada establish a legal and institutional framework to ensure adequate consultation to obtain free, prior and informed consent, and freeze the current and future approval of large-scale development projects that do not meet it. level of consent.

Wet’suwet members have tried to block the construction of the Conners Gas Coast pipeline near Smithers. The natural gas pipeline is part of Canada’s massive $ 40 billion LNG project.

On Saturday, Heritage bosses with the First Nation issued a letter advising the company that it was “trespassing” on unprotected territory and demanding that it cease premises.

The company has said only security staff were present at the weekend and they respected the eviction notice, but plans to resume construction this week after a holiday break.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press

