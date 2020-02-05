advertisement

Manchester United must resist the urge to place too much emphasis on Mason Greenwood early in his career, as Rio Ferdinand believes this could lead to sustained negative results similar to Michael Owen’s.

Greenwood joined the first team in the United States last season and made three appearances, including a debut debut in the defeat against Cardiff City on the last day.

Not surprisingly, his role in the team increased after Romelu Lukaku’s departure. The 18-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions.

A recent injury to Marcus Rashford means that he could be a more regular starter in the final months of the season, but former United States captain Ferdinand is concerned that he relies on Greenwood too early and will suffer a decline like Owen could.

The former striker from Liverpool, Real Madrid and United Owen went through the academy in Anfield in the 1990s and became a superstar as a teenager. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2001, but was later hit by injuries and fitness problems later in his career.

Ferdinand said at the start of BT’s 4-3-3 campaign to the home teams: “The child [Greenwood] is a fantastic scorer.

“It was always easy for him to score goals throughout his youth as a child. He plays with both legs – he’s a fantastic talent, but he needs to be properly looked after.”

“You can’t expect him to come into every game just because Marcus is injured and puts everything on his shoulders.

“A good yardstick is to look at someone like Michael Owen. He has proven to be a ‘boy wonder’, high expectations [of him] and he has played too many games since he was young.

“I think that was a big factor in causing him serious injuries and slowing him down later in his career. You should take a look at that to make sure we’re not making the same mistake with Mason – take care of him in the right way and way. “

Ferdinand is also concerned that Greenwood may come under too much pressure at United, especially if he has a more important role and Rashford is injured and Anthony Martial cannot convince in a central role.

“It is difficult [to cope with the pressure] when there is no one around who has the experience to guide him,” continued Ferdinand.

“You just hope that he has players or employees who can help him and guide him through this time and allow him to understand that the pressure doesn’t bother him. He is too young.

“There are other players who can put pressure on their shoulders and who have enough experience to do that. It’s up to other people to do it.”

