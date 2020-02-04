advertisement

The UK government is introducing an emergency law to prevent convicted terrorists from automatically being released from prison before the end of their terms, Justice Minister Robert Buckland said on Monday.

The conservative lawmaker said the new law aims to ensure the safety of people after a weekend terrorist attack in Streatham, south London, in which two people were killed and another injured.

Under the new rules, a convicted terrorist will only be released from prison after serving two thirds of his sentence.

Legislation stipulates that terrorists will not be released until they have completed their full prison terms, unless the probation agency agrees.

Buckland said the new legislation would also subject the terrorists released from prison to “robust security measures” and check whether the current maximum sentences are “sufficient” for all terrorist offenses or not.

20-year-old Sudesh Amman was released from prison last week after serving only half of his three and four month prison terms for distributing 16 extremist material and possessing material that could be useful in preparing a terrorist act ,

The probation officer was not involved in Amman’s release because current law requires automatic unconditional release halfway through the stay.

Just a few days after his release, Amman, a suspected ISIS supporter, stabbed a man and woman on the busy main street in Streatham on February 2 while wearing what has now been confirmed by officials as a fake explosive device.

The convicted terrorist was monitored by counter-terrorism officers when the attack was carried out and was immediately shot by officials.

A man in his forties was initially in life-threatening condition after the Sunday attack. However, officials said he remained in the hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her fifties also had no life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. A third woman in her twenties suffered minor injuries, presumably caused by police officers releasing firearms from a glass window. She was also released from the hospital.

“Predictable and Predictable”

After the attack on Sunday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC Radio that the attack was “avoidable and predictable” after convicted terrorist Usman Khan, who was released under license, killed two people in November 2019 ,

“I’m really angry with yesterday’s incident, but when you add it to the November incident, I worry and upset that we have an example of someone convicted of terrorist offenses, someone who was the police arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“And this was clearly an incident that was both avoidable and predictable. If it weren’t for the knife wounds on both sides being one, but because of the brilliance and speed of the police, but because of the excellent medical staff, we could have had a conversation today that a number of people lost their lives as a result of one Terrorist attack that does not have to have taken place. “

Khan explained that government changes in 2012 meant that the judges did not have the means to enforce the “indefinite judgment protecting the public” and that prison cuts not only “did not punish and reform,” but “further radicalized,” due to prison cuts become. “

On February 3, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that the new legislation would end the automatic early release of convicted terrorists. “The difficulty, however, is to apply this retrospectively to the cohort of people who are currently qualifying.”

“We believe it is time to take action to ensure that, regardless of the law we are introducing, those who are in the current stream are not automatically qualified for early release and those who are involved in terrorist offenses were convicted. “

“I hope that people understand that the anomaly that we need to correct is the process by which some people are still released automatically, without any kind of control or probation,” the Prime Minister added.

