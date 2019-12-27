advertisement

A border survey on a united Ireland would be “defeated and divisive” and not a good idea, warned Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Neither trade unionists nor parties that support a united Ireland currently have a majority.

The commitment to the Belfast Agreement, the sharing of power in the north and cross-border cooperation “all in a broader east-west context” are now needed, he said.

You have to try to heal some of the divisions and tensions in the north “and among all of us”.

If the Assembly and the Executive are working properly, it is time to “take a long look at the institutional and constitutional arrangements”.

During his annual Christmas press conference, Varadkar spoke to the media and ruled out a border survey.

He said there have been changes in the last four elections – the Westminster general election, the European and local elections, and the previous Westminster election in 2017.

“For the first time since Northern Ireland was founded, the union parties no longer have a majority,” he said.

“It was not an isolated case – there are now four different elections. But parties that support a united Ireland do not have a majority.

“It’s still in and around 40 percent and that’s far less than the 50 percent plus one you would need to win a border poll, so I don’t think a border poll is a good idea. It would be defeated and divisive I don’t understand who would benefit from such a scenario. “

‘Important’

Mr. Varadkar noted that “the middle ground is growing, more people are ready to vote for Alliance and Greens and People Before Profit (PBP) and other non-sectarian parties, if you will, especially in the Belfast area, and so on is also a significant development “. ,

However, he emphasized that it is “important to do this correctly” when examining the constitutional rules.

He said this should be done in the context where the assembly and the executive were running and where the Belfast Agreement “was working as it was intended and then checking to see if there is time for change or reform.”

When asked about the prospect of a citizens ‘meeting, Mr. Varadkar reiterated his view that a forum or meeting that did not involve “at least a decent part of the trade unionists’ opinion” would not be the right approach.

“We have to learn from our history and understand that there are a million people on the island who are British and trade unionists, and we have to respect that and make sure that they are part of the future and that they are accommodated and that they are as Feel part of the future. ”

bridge

Mr Varadkar also supported the idea of ​​a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland, but insisted that the United Kingdom pay for it. He said there should be a “high level technical assessment of whether it is a viable proposal”.

But the Taoiseach said when he told the British Prime Minister that he expected Britain to pay for the 30 km bridge, Boris Johnson replied: “No, no, the EU will pay for it.”

“This will definitely not happen because neither Northern Ireland nor Scotland will be in the EU.”

