advertisement

Air quality

January 22, 2020 against Guest contributor

advertisement

Originally published on the Union of Concerned Scientists blog.

Asian Americans, African Americans and Latin American residents in the Northeast and Central Atlantic region exposed to considerably more air pollution from cars, trucks and buses than other demographic groups. For many years this has been a well-known fact among affected communities who have experienced firsthand the dangerous health effects of air pollution such as lung and heart disease, asthma, diabetes, developmental problems in children and premature death.

We have quantified and compared the exposure of different racial groups to particulate matter (PM2.5) from road sources. Beyond the scope of this analysis, it is well known that emissions from ports, agricultural practices, dust and other sources contribute to poor air quality and negative health outcomes for affected areas.

Key findings

On average, color communities breathe in the Northeast and Central Atlantic 66 percent more air pollution from vehicles than white residents.

air pollution from vehicles than white residents. The average exposure concentrations for Latino residents are 75 percent higher and for Asian American residents they are 73 percent higher , then for white residents. Exposures for African American residents 61 percent higher then for white residents.

and for Asian American residents they are , then for white residents. Exposures for African American residents then for white residents. White residents make up 85 percent of people who live in areas with the lowest PM2.5 pollution of road vehicles. In these areas, pollution is less than half the average for the entire state.

of road vehicles. In these areas, pollution is less than half the average for the entire state. About 6.5 million African-American residents, 6.1 million residents of Latino and 3.7 million inhabitants of other races (Asian-American, Pacific Islander, Indian, multiracial and residents who identify themselves with other racial groups) live in areas with PM2.5 pollution higher than the average of the state where they live.

and (Asian-American, Pacific Islander, Indian, multiracial and residents who identify themselves with other racial groups) of the state where they live. Residents in the most polluted peoples’ states breathe in air that is significantly worse than the regional average. In the most polluted areas of the state of New York, the PM2.5 concentrations are 3.7 times higher than the regional average. The highest concentrations in Pennsylvania are three times higher than the regional average.

What is PM2.5 pollution? Fine particles – less than a twentieth of the diameter of a human hair – pose a serious threat to human health because some of these particles can penetrate deep into the lungs. Some PM2.5 is formed during the combustion of gasoline and diesel in an engine, while additional PM2.5 is created in the atmosphere by the reaction of exhaust gases and other air pollutants. Diesel exhaust makes an important contribution to PM pollution.

Possibilities to reduce the harmful effects of vehicle use

Electrification of vehicles

Electrification of both passenger and freight vehicles can greatly reduce emissions. Battery-electric vehicles in particular have no exhaust emissions (there are small amounts of PM2.5 emissions due to tire and brake wear) and completely avoid emissions associated with refueling. Electricity generation can cause emissions, but these are lower than those of an average petrol car and vary depending on the charging location; moreover, thanks to years of low-carbon efforts, the North-East and Central Atlantic Ocean have greatly reduced electricity generation emissions. Expansion of discount programs for electric vehicles should offer financial assistance and larger discounts to residents with low and moderate incomes. Investments in electric buses should give priority to serving communities exposed to the highest levels of gasoline and diesel emissions.

Targeted actions and investments

Regional, provincial and local authorities must focus on actions to reduce emissions in overburdened communities. While states in the region continue to develop a regional policy to reduce vehicle exhaust emissions, they must request input from communities that are disproportionately affected and ensure that fairness is an important consideration in both the design process and future investment decisions.

Fine dust contamination from on-road transport such as diesel and gasoline vehicles entails significant health taxes for residents of the region, and those burdens are disproportionately distributed. There are, however, opportunities to significantly reduce PM2.5 exposure by reducing exhaust pipes and refueling, thus avoiding these loads.

More efficient and less conventional vehicle emissions

Improving the efficiency of gasoline and diesel vehicles is also important for reducing air pollution, as less fuel is burned. Gasoline vehicles with higher fuel consumption also require fewer refueling, which may reduce the amount of volatile organic compounds that evaporate during refueling and spillage. In addition, fuel-saving technologies such as idle start / stop systems can also contribute to fewer exhaust emissions. The use of cleaner fuels in conventional vehicles is another way to reduce PM2.5.

Reduce the amount of driving

Encouraging less driving is also a possible strategy to reduce harmful air pollution and improve public health. Decisions on land use are important to reduce the need for driving, and policies that encourage the use of public transport, walking or cycling instead of car use by private passengers could reduce the generation of PM2.5. This is particularly the case if public transport options have few emissions, such as electric rail and buses.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Guest contributor is very many people. We publish a number of guest messages from experts in a large number of areas. This is our contributor account for those special people. : D









advertisement