A Labor leadership candidate who apologized for saying that she “hates the SNP” said she was “frustrated” with the way the party failed the people of Scotland.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, the shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry, explained her comments as frustration at being accused of denouncing Scotland when she tried to hold the party to account.

Thornberry held at least three shadow cabinet positions during the “rebellion” against Jeremy Corbyn, and claims to know the game when it comes to the media’s scrutiny of labor politicians across the country.

The shadow minister of foreign affairs addressed an urgent government question to parliament on Thursday to apologize for comments she made on the SNP at an event, including how she ” hated “the party.

Emily Thornberry: “I hate the SNP. I hate the SNP. I think they are conservatives wrapped in nationalist clothes. I think they pretend to be on the left.” Pic.twitter.com/5GfYxJGlTv

– Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) January 26, 2020

Ms. Thornberry’s apology has been accepted by SNP politicians, including Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart and Joanna Cherry QC.

During her brief visit to the town of Discovery, Ms. Thornberry said that Labor politicians were more watched than the Conservative government in Westminster and the SNP in Holyrood.

Potential party leader, hoping to be the first female MP to hold the post, said she would “wipe out” all anti-Semites who had joined the party, but did not distance herself from former leader Jeremy Corbyn .

She said the party was struggling in formerly fortified Labor seats like Dundee East – where the Labor party came third behind the Tories – because the SNP “wrapped up” in the “constitutional question” with which the party Labor has stumbled in recent campaigns.

Q&A with Emily Thornberry in Dundee

Workers across Scotland lost votes in the December elections. How are you going to convince local members and people who might want to run in the future that you are the right candidate for a leader?

Emily Thornberry: “The Labor party is a party of devolution and part of that is that we are also delegating authority to the Scottish party.

“I am not one of those English politicians who pontificate the future of the relationship between England and Scotland.

“It’s my job to listen and learn and that’s what I do.

“Staying close to Scottish Labor and listening to their views and understanding is something I think is important.

“Now is a really difficult time for Scotland and what Scotland is going to be and the Labor Party has to think very carefully about what we think the next step should be, especially as the Scottish nationalists say that there should be another referendum in 2020.

© DC Thomson

An All Under One banner parading in Dundee in August 2018.

“What I take away from people is that Scottish Labor is absolutely behind the idea if the Scots want to change the way they are governed, they must be allowed to do so.” But after talking to people, nothing has fundamentally changed in attitude as to whether or not they are independent.

“There are big protests and a lot of debate and although a lot has changed since the referendum – which was supposed to be a single referendum – and no one can claim that a lot has not changed, the decision in terms of public opinion that it should be independence has not particularly changed. “

Don’t you think that the material change from leaving the EU has been reached?

AND: “Look, there have been major changes and what we need to do is figure out what it means.

“What does it mean to leave the EU for Scotland and its relations with the rest of the United Kingdom? … People are very uncertain about the future and very concerned about what it means for Scotland to leave the EU and where it means we are going and we do not know what our continuing relationship will be.

“Boris Johnson wrapped himself in a lie and said he would make Brexit a success. He’s not going to do Brexit, it’s not about whether the Big Ben bangs or not.

“We need to resolve our ongoing relationship, we need to know if we will have a close relationship with security and culture.

“I know the people who support the Scottish Nationalist Party (sic) or support Labor or the Liberals or the Greens all believe that we need to have a close relationship with the EU, but we don’t know what this government is going to negotiate .

“We are really worried, frankly, that since the general elections we have had a whole month and what has Boris Johnson done to start negotiations with the EU? We got the 50p song and if Big Ben goes bong and all of that is superficial nonsense. We need to sit down and negotiate properly what our continuing relationship will be.

© PA

His Majesty the Treasurer of the Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid holding the coin Brexit, a 50p bearing the inscription “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and the date on which the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

“My concern is that if we come to summer and do nothing, we will come back again to all the nonsense of preparing the deals. If we meet again at the end of this year and really leave, we stop the interim period and leave for the middle of the Atlantic without any agreement. “

Do you support an extension of the transition period?

AND: “First of all, continue. Continue the negotiations and establish what our relations with the EU will be and stop talking nonsense. “

Do you think the government will be able to negotiate agreements in the coming months?

AND: “Boris Johnson says he can do it by the end of the year but I am extremely doubtful. Some people say “oh, it’s easy we’ve been so close that we can reach an agreement easily”, but he’s playing the EU against the Americans who want us to change and move away from the EU.

“Meanwhile, Scotland is in shock, Labor is in shock. We have five years left in the Conservative government, how will it be? Scottish nationalists (sic) at this point say that we are going to have a referendum (but) we do not know what the referendum would be on, because we do not know what the continuing relationship with Europe will be. “

The SNP does not know what the referendum would be about?

AND: “In simple terms, of course, but there are a whole series of questions whose answers I want to know.

“If the SNP says that Scotland should become independent but be part of the EU, what does that mean?” Will they enter the EU with the pound or the euro?

“And if, say they join the euro or their own currency, does that mean that there would be funds available?” These are unanswered questions. “

Would you oppose a second referendum?

ET: “I think we have to see the result of the general elections and in particular let the EU play, then if the Scottish public wants to have a second referendum and is it moving like I don’t think it is currently.

“But let’s say that Scottish opinion is changing, we must have had a period of time where it becomes clear what kind of relationship Scotland would have with Britain and Europe, to which we cannot have answers for the moment. For me, it doesn’t make sense at the moment.

“I just think that these kind of difficult questions that I ask cannot be answered at the moment.

“First of all, public opinion has to change, which I don’t think it has done so far. Second, we must have had a period of time during which people can play things.

Do you think the Scottish government has a mandate to hold a referendum?

And no. What I am saying is that if we are going to have – if we have had a single referendum in a lifetime, we then decide that there should be another – then the best time to do it is when opinion public has changed, which I don’t think it has done; and secondly, when these difficult questions can find an answer which, with the best will in the world, is impossible to answer at the moment. “

PSM votes to hold the second Scottish independence referendum

But you supported Jeremy Corbyn’s plans for a second European referendum, did the Labor Party win in December?

AND: “Yes, but that’s because we answer the questions. Come with me, what I’m saying is that you have a referendum – should we be in the EU or not – then we have a number of years during which negotiations are supposed to continue and when we have Boris Johnson’s agreement, it will be very far from what the public had in mind during the first referendum.

“What we wanted to be sure of was that this is what people wanted now, they had seen the reality and had a confirmatory referendum. It’s just logic. But for Scottish nationalists to have (a referendum) this year, when there is such chaos, it doesn’t help solve the problem. “

In the last election, the Labor Party came third, behind the Conservatives, in East Dundee. How worrying is it for you, as a potential leader, that in bastions once like Dundee East, like Fife, Labor is not even in competition?

AND: “Of course there is a concern. In Scotland there is always the constitutional question and I think part of the job of a political party is to hold the government party to account.

“I think it is particularly difficult to hold Scottish nationalists to account because so often … people will speak to me on the doorstep about how much we need change, which is interpreted by the nats as” we need independence “but what people are talking about is things like” i’ve been waiting too long for my cancer care. i fear my grandchildren’s school is going backwards. “

But the people of Dundee East trust the Conservatives more (to do it now than Labor). Must it be devastating to hear as a convinced Labor member?

ET: “What I’m saying is that to have a voice, not only do you have to come up with a program, but you also have to hold governments to account.

“When we try to hold Scottish nationalists accountable, they seem to wrap themselves in the mantle of” but if only we were independent we would be fine “but so many things I have raised are what Scottish nationalists have at power anyway at Holyrood.

2019 general election: map shows how Tayside and Fife’s political landscape could change by Friday

“The question then is how do we ensure we have an appropriate voice north of the border?

“But there is still the constitutional question that we continue to stumble upon. On the one hand, we have Conservatives who are clearly unequivocal unionists and nationalists who are unequivocal nationalists. The work tries to be thoughtful and to think of a path through the middle and yes, we are stuck. “

Holyrood 2021 would be the first big electoral test for you if you become a leader. Are you worried that Scottish Labor has not yet reached its lowest point and are you afraid of being judged so quickly on another potential rout in the polls next May?

AND: “During the recent election, we did not function well and in part, the election became, in fact, a referendum disguised as a general election.

“In England, people said ‘let’s do Brexit’. The Conservatives had three words while Labor had three and a half paragraphs on Brexit. Frankly, it had a terrible effect north of the border, where people wanted to stay in the EU looked at Labor and said “we don’t know what Labor represents”.

“Mistakes have been made in our approach, but I think if we stick to our core values ​​and what is in our hearts and say what we want to say and what we want to say what we say, I think people will come back to Labor.

“I think we have to be a competent, competent and professional party north and south of the border and the art of having a leader who is clear and attentive, who does not think that she has all the answers but listen to people. “

How do you stand out from the mess that was in December?

ET: “I don’t want to distance myself from who we are as a party.”

Do you want to distance yourself from the previous direction?

AND: “Well, I supported Jeremy Corbyn throughout his stay. After his election by the members, it was my duty – and I was proud to do so – to support Jeremy and make him the best leader he could be.

© DC Thomson

Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the work combat bus on Nethergate.

“There have been difficult times. There was a time during the rebellion, I was at one time the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of Defense, then I was the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Brexit. I did everything I could to get through the rebellion, but my guiding light was that the Labor Party belongs to its members, who wanted Jeremy Corbyn to be the leader and there was no doubt about it. It was my duty to support him completely.

“And Jeremy is resigning now and what we need to have is a leader who is clear, outspoken, strong, no problem in making decisions and who will listen to people and not be afraid to think about something and go out thinking about something else and once a decision has been made, we move on. “

How are you going to approach the issue of anti-Semitism within the party?

ET: “People thought that if we couldn’t face anti-Semitism in our own party, how could we make our industries a green deal?” No matter how detailed our proposals were, they looked at us and said “yes, well, you can’t even fight anti-Semitism”.

“It was a skill test and also something that attacked our soul and our heart. We are an anti-racist party, the equality party.

Anti-Semitic activists and party officials call on Scottish Labor to suspend Dundee West candidate Jim Malone

“So for us to fall, there could therefore be a minority in Britain who, rightly or wrongly and I think wrongly, believed that they would not be safe if the Labor party was elected was an absolute shame. We have to face it.

“The new Labor leader will have a lot of political capital. People will be united behind it, it will be at the peak of its powers and at this point, you must spend the capital to solve our problems of anti-Semitism. We have to kick people out. We cannot have anti-Semites in our party, we simply cannot have them. “

You apologized for the comments on hatred of the SNP …

And yes.”

The December election was a stark reminder that things haven’t been healed since 2016 and there is a clear division in the way people feel and act. MPs are still concerned about their safety. How will you, as a leader, bring the country together?

ET: “May I say first of all that I should not have said that. I do not hate the members of the Scottish National Party or the people who vote for them. I expressed my frustration … that I think the SNP is failing in Scotland and it is not delivering the expected results.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATtnQ_Rdn5Y (/ integrated)

“Whenever you raise these concerns, the SNP starts talking about independence. But you also feel if you very quickly criticize the Scottish Nationalist Party (sic), people get closer and say “you are talking about Scotland”.

A full apology from Emily Thornberry for her comment “I hate the SNP”. I just did in the room. It is good to see senior members raise their hands when the tone is so bad.

– Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) January 30, 2020

“They are a political party and should be held accountable for how any other party should be.”

There are elements of the party who will say that an attack on the SNP speaks of Scotland, but there are elements of the Labor party who have also adopted it, accusing the media of certain things. Was the coverage too severe in December? Or do you think the media exists to control everyone?

ET: “I have a lot of criticism of the media, but in the end you know, we are where we are. This is the world we live in.

“An objective review of the print media as a whole would say that Labor is not getting as useful coverage as the Conservatives. I think it must be fair.

“There are a number of criticisms that can be made, but this is the world we live in and we have to face it and make sure we don’t run away from the media. If we feel that we don’t get a flaw just with the printed whip, we go live on TV, we don’t run away.

“We make sure we have things to say. If we see ourselves fleeing, bad relationships will be established.

“You have to inform the media in a reliable and truthful manner and all that sort of thing and build a relationship.

“They’re going to hit you on the head, but then you get up and face them again. It’s part of being a Labor politician, I accept that we don’t get a good whip fault south of the border (compared to the Conservatives) and probably Scottish nationalists north of the border, I guess . “

