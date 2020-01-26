advertisement

Postmedia Calgary – Unifor members protest in front of a Federated Co-op Ltd. fuel terminal in Carseland, Ab. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The protests were in support of workers locked up in Regina. Jason Hering / Postmedia

Calgary

What began as a Friday selection rose to a blockade on Saturday as Unifor protesters set up fences preventing fuel trucks from entering a Co-op Ltd. terminal. (FCL) of the Federation of Alberta Federations.

FCL officials say the fence at their fuel storage facility in Carseland, about 65 miles southeast of Calgary, is in an illegal blockade. But Unifor members argue that the fences were needed for collector safety after meeting with aggressive truck drivers on Friday.

The escalation is the latest in the ongoing labor dispute between the FCL and workers at the company’s refinery in Regina. In December, the FCL shut down workers after they overwhelmingly voted for a strike, with changes to the company’s retirement plan in the center of the conflict.

Workers began the action at the Automeland plant on Friday, with members blocking fuel trucks from entering the facility for up to 10 minutes at a time.

But tensions rose quickly, with Unifor members claiming dangerous behavior and verbal threats from truck drivers stranded at the terminal entrance.

“Some of these aggressive truck drivers came and tried to hit our people and some small cars that were away on the (road) side,” said Western Unifor Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

“They had sworn in. Some of the truck drivers – not all of them, but enough of a significant concern – were sworn to death threats for us, so for safety reasons we set up fences.”

In a video shown on McGarrigle’s Postmedia Network, a truck is seen hopping down and slamming into a car blocking access to the facility. The driver howls, “Move or I’ll crush your car.”

Cam Zimmer, communications and public relations manager with the FCL, said he could not comment on the specific actions of truck drivers on the ground.

But he said he believes the fences at the four terminal entrances do not follow the “rule of law” and that they were set up to harm truck drivers.

“This is barricading in a business and it is closing our right to run a business, to keep our business going strong,” Zimmer said. “I find the claim that fences are for sure very dubious.”

Among the selection workers is Derek Emperingham, who came to Carseland from Regina to participate.

He said collectors have dealt with aggression from executives of both Regina and here in Alberta.

“One of them was shouting death threats, saying that he would deliberately drive us out and use us as a human stake,” Emperingham said. “We would have liked the fence to have been hit or run than a man.”

McGarrigle says Unifor started the election in Alberta after actions in Regina did not bring the parties to the negotiating table. He says the Carseland terminal was chosen for operation because it is where some trucks leaving Regina are being charged.

Trucks are still being allowed at the terminal periodically, personnel on site say, with pickers moving the fences to let vehicles pass.

But Zimmer disputes that, saying trucks were not allowed on Saturday after fences were raised.

Regardless, the FCL maintains that this move will not lead to negotiations that will continue for closed workers.

“We do not plan to go back to the bargaining table while Unifor holds a blockade, whether that be at our Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina or Carseland or any other Co-op location,” he said.

But Unifor has no plans to change their strategy at Carseland at this time, with McGarrigle saying that they plan to keep a stake 24-7 until bargains resume.

Emperingham says he is ready to go on the run but he hopes to get back to work sooner rather than later.

“The spirits are as high as possible here, given our low finances and the rearrangement of our lives. A bunch of us are far from our families and children to be here,” he said.

“We would be better off with our families and be at home.”

Workers are urging people to boycott Co-op gas pumps and grocery stores as the deadlock continues.

Officials at the Calgary Co-op said Friday in Postmedia that they do not expect any fuel supply issues as a result of the labor dispute, adding that they are not involved in contract negotiations between Unifor and FCL workers.

The Calgary Co-op announced last year its plans to source its foods from a private company instead of FCL starting this April.

– With files by Amanda Stephenson

