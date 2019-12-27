advertisement

Facebook Messenger is one of the popular instant messaging apps out there, although it’s not the most popular of Facebook – that’s WhatsApp, which happens to be the only one offering end-to-end encryption right now. A few years ago, Facebook made it possible for new Messenger users to talk to their friends and family without registering for Facebook. That was actually a great way to stay away from Facebook for anyone who isn’t happy with the intrusiveness of the world’s largest social network, without giving up one of the best things about Facebook. From now on, however, new Facebook Messenger users will have to register for a Facebook account in order to actually use the chat service.

Facebook quietly has the ability to sign up for Messenger with a phone number removed, but has confirmed the feature to VentureBeat.

If you are new to Messenger, you will find that you need a Facebook account to chat with friends and make connections. We have found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already sign up via Facebook and we want to simplify the process. If you are already using Messenger without a Facebook account, you do not need to do anything.

The reason for the change is unclear, but it is logical to assume that most Messenger users have Facebook accounts, especially those who signed up with Facebook long before Messenger arrived. People who have registered with Messenger with a telephone number can still use the service in the future.

Facebook plans to unite Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram under a single messaging system that would also be end-to-end encrypted. However, it is unclear how the system will work. The goal of Facebook is to enable everyone to use one of the three apps to reach someone else in their contact list, without having to register for all three services. It is also unclear whether users who already have a Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram account should link these accounts to unify their messaging experience.

