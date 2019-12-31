advertisement

If there is anything that Miley Cyrus It is very clear that she has one of the legions of the most loyal fans of the entire planet. And although it is true that the American singer has also managed to be one of the most hated and accumulated haters, it is also the case that her audience is always there to give her a lot of pleasure.

And more at Christmas than natural, they’re not exactly the best. And it was not an easy year for me miley, especially on a personal level.

The breakup after more than ten years of relationship with Liam Hemsworth, the singer of “Adore You” was then recorded on the short and controversial relationship with Kaytlinn Carter and then his current romance with Cody Simpson. A romance that had more than one rise and fall.

Add to that the complicated operation he had a few weeks ago due to his vocal cord problems. All of this has led Cyrus to try unconditionally to brighten up their Christmas in their own way.

You did it by distributing a video through the networks in which you can see the American Dance in the purest style from Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. A hip movement that left her followers open-mouthed.

It was in one of the many dedicated accounts the American actress In the video in which she can be seen in the kitchen of her house, she is recorded dancing in this suggestive way. Given the popularity of this type of video among his followers, the response was of course fantastic.

“Nobody moves like Miley”, “what a joy to see that she is so happy and happy”, “brutal hip movement”, “amazing” are just a few of the many comments miley receive.

