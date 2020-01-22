advertisement

The extravagant Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had recently failed a fitness test, was not considered for the India tour in New Zealand.

It is believed that Pandya is not ready for international cricket and must now play at least one home game for Baroda before a national comeback can take place. India’s next assignment after the New Zealand series is three ODIs against South Africa in March.

Pandya recently failed the bowling workload monitoring test. This is one of the mandatory requirements after he has returned from back surgery.

Baroda’s 26-year-old color cricket player had recently claimed that he would be suitable for the second half of the New Zealand series, but sources in the BCCI claim that it was the cricket player’s individual assessment.

“He must have felt that he would be fit. But as we know, he failed the fitness test, as his trainer S. Rajnikant claims. It was never about yo-yo testing, but about bowling fitness. He failed the workload test, which broadly means that the fitness test failed, ”said a senior BCCI source, knowing the PTI, on the terms of anonymity.

Pandya’s fitness is of great importance for India’s T20 World Cup campaign, as India gets the balance it needs through its fast medium bowling and explosive punch. He last played for India in September last year.

