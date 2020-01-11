advertisement

Unfavorable weather causes ferry cancellations on Saturday. (Black press file photo)

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. ships between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were canceled

Unfavorable weather conditions caused BC Ferries to cancel cruises between the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria on Saturday.

E 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. cruises between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were canceled, but 9am cruises from both terminals were not and were about 80 percent complete as of 8:50 p.m.

#ServiceNot on the road between #Tsawwassen and #SwartzBay 11am and 1pm cruises in both directions have been canceled due to the weather. View full details here: https://t.co/C6ATpTWxXB and https://t.co/YC9MXs7GQp ^ lm

– BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 11, 2020

All booked customers who have been canceled will pay their booking fees in full. Once cruises start, customers will be charged on a standby basis on the arrival queue at the terminal and after customers with reservations for the scheduled cruise.

READ ALSO: High windy weather conditions, possible snow brings warnings

BC Ferries issues a travel advisory for Vancouver, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands ahead of the weekend, stating that there is a high probability that the anticipated wind storm will hit the coast on Saturday will affect ferry services and could affect services even on a Sunday.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

