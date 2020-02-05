advertisement

The latest documentary to come to ESPN is on Dwyane Wade. The NBA star Turner analyst is the subject of D. Wade: Life Unexpected, a new documentary from ESPN Films and Imagine Documentaries, which premieres on ESPN Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The film is directed and produced by Bob Meletus, who is described in ESPN’s release as Wade’s longtime friend and cameraman. It is produced by Justin Wilkes, President of Imagine Documentaries, and Sara Bernstein, Executive Vice President, as well as the chairs of Imagine Entertainment, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and Emmy winner Sam Pollard. It will handle Wade’s early life, including drug raids at his young child home, his time in Marquette, including his college days and his time in the NBA, including backstage shooting in 2010, Free Agency drama, where LeBron James and Chris Bosh worked with him in Miami. D. Wade: Life Unexpected will feature hundreds of hours of home theater content, exclusive video diaries, and all-access footage recorded over the past decade.

Here are some quotes from the ESPN publication:

“Bob’s film is a raw, intimate, and unfiltered view of not only a superstar athlete, but also a father, son, and husband who has continually faced life’s challenges to create a better world for themselves and their neighbors “says Wilkes.

… “I look forward to sharing a side of me with the world that maybe not many people know,” said Wade. “This deeply personal documentary will not only give fans an unprecedented look behind the scenes of my sixteen-year career in the NBA, but will also draw the curtain on my private life – the ups and downs and everything in between – showing how I go my own way created to get where I am today. “

“Having had the opportunity to witness Dwyanes career over the years has been a privilege and it is an honor to have access to capture those powerful moments on and off the pitch during his journey,” said Metelus. “This is an honest, raw portrayal of a truly inspiring man, and I’m thrilled to share Dwyane’s story as a three-time NBA champion, but also as a father, husband, businessman, philanthropist, style icon and friend. “

Here’s a trailer Wade posted on Facebook on Wednesday:

As Willie announced on Tuesday, this is a film that ESPN bought, not one that they commissioned and made in-house (like the 30-for-30 series), but this film seems to make a little sense for them to pick up. There is a lot of interest in Wade’s life and ESPN reports a lot about basketball. And while there are always questions about how good a documentary will be when its topic is so close, it is promising that this will not only be Wade’s success on the pitch, but also some of the challenges it faces , covers. The combination of home video with archive and all-access footage has recently paid off very well for several other documentaries, including Diego Maradona and Any One Of Us (both aired on HBO last October).

(ESPN press room)

