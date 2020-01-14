advertisement

Last year, Professor Mary Okwakol, President of the UNEB, officially presented the results of the PLE 2018 to the Minister of State for Higher Education, John Muyingo (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will inform Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, Thursday, January 16, of student performances at State House, Nakasero, according to UNEB spokeswoman Jennifer Kalule.

The minister will then publish the results of last year’s primary school leaving exams (TEUs) on Friday January 17 at 11 am at the parents’ school in Kampala, confirmed a ministry official.

A total of 695,793 candidates applied for the PLE, 51.7% of whom were girls.

It was also the fifth consecutive year that UNEB had registered more women than men.

Kalule said that the results of the Uganda Ordinary Certificate of Education (UCE) exams will be published two weeks later, while those of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) will be published in late February.

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said candidates will be able to access their exam results via their mobile phones upon release.

You will need to send a well formatted SMS as follows: Type “PLE, UCE, UACE”, leave a space, then type the index number and send it to 6600 on the networks as specified by the card at the time of publication of the results.

There should be no spaces in the index number. For example, UCE U2769 / 018.

