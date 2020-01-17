advertisement

UNEB Executive Secretary Says We Are Still Investigating The Circumstances In Which Affected Students Are Involved In Suspected Bad Exam Practice (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will summon students and principals in a few weeks, whose results have been suspended on suspicion of professional misconduct.

Other people to be summoned are the supervisors and scouts who have been hired to oversee the entire testing process in the affected schools.

This was revealed by UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo when UNEB published the primary school leaving exams.

However, he did not provide the exact timetable when it will take place, but said that the UNEB is still investigating the circumstances in which the students concerned became involved in suspected bad exam practice.

“All applicants whose results have been refused will receive a fair hearing by the jury’s exam safety committee. Applicants who are cleared will have their results published. Once the hearings are over, the Council will publish in the media a list of schools and districts whose results have been canceled, “he said.

He explained that the hearing will be conducted in accordance with the principle of natural justice which states that a person should not be sentenced until he has been heard and defended himself.

“We will give all parties a fair trial, and after they defend themselves, the committee may decide to release the results if the students are found innocent.” But if found guilty of cheating on exams, his exams will be canceled, “said Odongo, adding:” The committee will also decide what to do for principals, supervisors and scouts. . “

Dan Odongo said the results of 1,512 candidates had not been released pending an investigation.

Odongo says that the number is much lower than the 3,346 retained in 2018 PLE.

After the false papers distributed on social networks before the exams, Odongo says that markers found in the scripts of some candidates are excuses such as “this is not the paper we should do”, “it is not our review. “

With regard to the growing number of undisclosed results, Education Minister Janet Museveni said the ministry would cancel centers whose results have been repeatedly denied.

He urged the government to impose tougher penalties in the law in order to tame professional misconduct.

