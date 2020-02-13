Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni will publish UACE 2019 on February 28. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will publish the results of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 on Friday, February 28, confirmed the UNEB officials.

UNE chief professor Mary Okwakal will present the results to Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni who will release them to the public.

Officials also said the results would be released at 11 am at the president’s office in the main auditorium.

On Wednesday February 26, UNEB officials will brief the Minister of Education on student performance at State House Nakasero.

At 104,481 students took the final Level A exams last year.

The publication of A-Level results takes place three weeks after the publication of O-Level results.

School heads will have to collect the results forms from their schools and the slips later today at the UNEB headquarters in Ntinda.

