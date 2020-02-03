advertisement

Minister of Education and Sports Hon Janet K Museveni (R) officiates at the publication of the 2019 PLE results (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda National Board of Examiners (UNEB) started the hearing process for different schools on Monday 3 February, the results of which have not been released.

The results of examinations from different schools at different levels have been held in suspicion of professional misconduct and candidates whose results have been refused must appear before the UNEB Security Committee for questioning.

advertisement

UNEB President Professor Mary Okwakol said candidates and schools whose PLE results have not been released will be called on dates from Monday February 3 to explain before to hire.

The results of 1,512 candidates were refused when the primary school leaving exams (PLE) were published last month, while a total of 1,262 students across the country had their results suspended when the certificate was published. Ugandan education at the end of last month.

Board of Directors Prepares to Hear Applicants and Schools Affected and Discharged Results Will Be Released, While Copies Proven to Be Punished Under Section 4 (3) of the Act A B. 137.

Dan Odongo, UNEB Executive Secretary, said that the exam safety committee would give the PLE a first hearing from February 3, followed by the UCE.

“We sent heads of schools summoned with the students concerned to come and defend themselves. Those who prove themselves innocent will receive their results and those who will be found guilty will have a case against UNEB, “he said.

He said the committee plans to spend about four to five days dealing with PLE cases before embarking on the UCE.

When asked if there were any students who had petitioned the exam body for their undisclosed results, Odongo replied that they had received no petitions from any student because they were not processing directly only with teachers.

“Few school directors have come to our offices to find out what cases the UNEB has against them, we explain to them why their results were refused and ask them to wait for the hearing dates.

Education Minister Janet Museveni recently said the ministry would ban principals and teachers whose schools were continually involved in professional misconduct.

comments

advertisement