Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks during a council hearing on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi criticized what he called Calgary’s “jeans” cuts in the UCP government’s fall budget as the city council cut more than $ 60m in capital spending Tuesday.

The October provincial budget cut Calgary’s current infrastructure grant by $ 73m over the next two years and changed the funding framework set to replace the current grant program – the new system will see Calgary receive $ 455m a year instead of $ 500 million, starting in 2022-23.

Nenshi called that cut particularly “outrageous”, as it changed the financing arrangements Calgary and Edmonton had already agreed to, and which had already forced the reduction in equity funds.

Nenshi said Tuesday’s budget cuts were needed even though the city has done a “great job” of managing its capital budget. He warned that residents would now face the “cumulative effect of the dizzying cuts we have been asked to take by the Alberta government”.

“This is the chickens coming home to make a rooster,” the mayor said. “Citizens will see this and see the impact of this as we move forward. Roads will be a little less in good repair. . . . It will take us longer to update things and build fewer new ones. “

Provincial government ministers have repeatedly told the Calgary city council to “get your fiscal home in order”, with Minister of Municipalities Kaycee Madu accusing Calgary of “excessive spending” on an option ahead of the UCP budget.

Tuesday’s capital cuts cover the $ 73m shortfall with $ 60.4m in reductions across the board, while $ 12.6m of reserve funds make up the difference. Discounts include less money for bus renewals and affordable housing planning.

The provincial budget also canceled two grant programs Calgary expected to use for public transit and flood mitigation. The city was expecting $ 100 million from the fund already removed from Alberta Community Transit, and the plan was to use the money to buy CTrain replacement cars for some of the older parts of the fleet.

“People need to know that cutting $ 100m into an already funded community transit program means we had to order fewer LRV cars at a higher price per car,” Nenshi said. “This is not good fiscal management – this is wasting money.”

Councilor Druh Farrell speaks to media outside the Council Room on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Council passed the cuts package with only Coun. Druh Farrell objected. She said she could not support it because the communities created created to bear most of the burden of budget cuts. She questioned why the increase was not directly targeted.

City officials said the new communities have already seen cuts in operating funds, but there may be different budget choices to make after an expected growth monitoring report this fall.

Nenshi said as the city moves forward in “limited” budget periods, they will have to carefully monitor where the cuts are.

“It’s just the case that we’re spending a lot of money on building the main infrastructure where people don’t live yet, and we’re asking citizens in places where people live to get less capital investment.”

