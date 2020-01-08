advertisement

“Underwater” is a fun return to a time when you only needed a girl, a sinking sea laboratory and some very cruel monsters for a film.

William Eubank’s “Underwater” is a flat but satisfying creature that divides the difference between classic catastrophe films and Lovecraft’s horror. For one thing, it was shot almost three years ago when the good-faith catastrophe artist T.J. Miller was still vaguely manageable (i.e. before it became so poisonous that Mucinex fired it as the company’s spoke snot). On the other hand, it is an expensive, original multiplex-capable B-film at a time when almost everything with a budget of $ 80 million has to be about superheroes or new subscribers. In fact, the project’s anachronistic character is so pronounced that even its deeply twisted characters can feel it gushing around them.

“Underwater” gasps as soon as it starts. The film is located almost seven miles below the surface of the sea on board a deep-sea drilling complex that is populated only by hot millennia. At the center is Norah (Kristen Stewart), a mechanic at the end of the world. With a short-cut blonde dye that illuminates the screen with Lori Petty vibes, actress Norah is so noticeably concerned that the film can never normalize his nightmare scenario. She’s as scared (though a bit more capable) than any of us, and this unfiltered vulnerability keeps “Underwater” scary even in the stupidest moments. Stewart spends most of her scenes in the tortuous, rattlesnake-like defensive bend that she has perfected in various indies over the past few years, adding the much-needed detail to a one-dimensional role. All we know about Norah is that nobody takes a job in hell unless they’re hiding from something.

“You lose track of time on the ocean floor,” she says in the off-voice narrative that Adam Cozad and Brian Duffield use to plug the holes in their seaworthy script. But for Norah, who is only kept afloat by cynicism and self-sacrifice, this feeling of oblivion could be a feature rather than a mistake. Who is she running from? What does your employer hope to find down there? Why don’t films like this let us chill 40 minutes with Yaphet Kotto and Harry Dean Stanton before the shit hits the fan?

There are definitive answers to at least two of these three questions, but don’t hold your breath until they arrive. Instead, prepare yourself for a dissonant symphony of ominous creaking, mysterious animal noises and sudden THUNKS! like the one that lets 90 million pounds of water flow from the Pacific Ocean into Norah’s Sealab bathroom; The film is barely five minutes old before its shaky heroine escaped certain death, sacrificed a handful of her unfortunate colleagues, and found herself in the most hostile environment on planet Earth. “Underwater” is a relentless clip where you have no chance to think about, let alone get bored.

The opening credits contain some very obvious indications that the flooding may have been caused by “anomalies”, and hard evidence soon follows for “20,000 miles under the sea shit” (as Miller’s typically idiotic character describes it) Norah meets with a small group of survivors. Their ranks include a tortured captain (the tough Vincent Cassel who takes action against the guy), a profitable engineer played by the always reliable John Gallagher Jr., and a gentle employee named Rodrigo (Mamoudou Athie, the only black actor in a relatively old-fashioned horror film that can sometimes be linked too much to outdated genre tropes). Everyone is just red meat waiting for slaughter, but the lineage of this ensemble is strong enough to disbelieve you if you strap on massive armored suits, step into the void, and start killing a well-telegraphed jump. startle at once.

If the film’s plot couldn’t be more predictable, the claustrophobic atmosphere and nightmare mechanics help keep things afloat. The imploding Kepler Station is a wonderful backdrop for blockbuster malicious delight. The sad bastards of “Underwater” are so complete and viscerally boned that the film practically depends on the strength of its circumstances – and that’s it In front The Eubank brings gliding CG beasties into the mix.

In fact, things are so gloomy down there that the film often can’t explain how one of its characters is still alive. Some of the most terrifying scenes simply end with a blunt cut in black, just so the action can continue a few moments later when the lucky survivors magically arrive at their next destination.

The third time, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the film is being tracked like a ride through a theme park. While the story evokes everything from “Alien” and “The Abyss” to “Sphere” and “The Descent”, “Underwater” is closer to Disneyland’s “Tower of Terror” than anything else thanks to the raw functionality of the narrative (and thanks Disney’s recent takeover of 20th Century Fox (technically a Disney joint), it’s like the Eubanks film only has 90 minutes of oxygen in the tank and needs to get to the surface with whatever it takes, no matter how many tempting ideas it explores leaves.

Inspired by his gritty drama – and a third act twist that happily increases stakes – “Underwater” always seems to drown in its own narrative disinterest, and yet somehow it finds a way to move forward move. Sure, a lot of information is put in the credits. And yes, the film is so eager to end things that it quickly settles for the first morality it can find (individuals don’t deserve to live). And most worrying is that you have the dark feeling that maybe “underwater” should have been associated in some way with a cinematic universe, if only because Disney has no point in continuing to produce such one-way unique pieces. If a film ever was secretly a “Cloverfield” project, it is.

But the monsters are terrible, the sets and effects are a spectacular buddy for the imagination, and the cast can make a wet programmer a dizzying genre pleasure. “Underwater” is fun, even if you don’t understand what must have happened behind the scenes during post-production, and it’s scary enough that James Cameron will look in the rearview mirror of his submarine the next time he digs on the seabed. Once all a movie had to do was fear people going into the water. Unfortunately times have changed.

Grade B-

Disney will release “Underwater” on January 10th.

