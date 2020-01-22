advertisement

The national presidential election in California is just around the corner, and if you thought previous elections were confusing, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The postponement of the election date from June to March gave the counties earlier headaches in trying to explain how registered voters can vote for the presidential candidate of their choice. There was a December deadline to return a party preference postcard. You may have been busy with eggnog.

California has a top 2 primary that puts all candidates on every ballot, regardless of the party, except for races for the president and the district party’s central committee. In all other races, the two candidates with the most votes will vote in the November general election and everyone else will go home.

But in presidential elections, the area code is still a party to the primaries. This means that only voters who are registered to vote in that party will automatically receive a ballot with the candidates for that party.

So if you are registered as “no party preference” you will receive a ballot with an empty space on which the names of the presidential candidates would be printed.

However, there are two ways to put the presidential candidate of your choice on your ballot paper so you can vote for that person. The first way is “crossover” voting, and the second is to register again and change your party preference to the party of the candidate of your choice.

It gets complicated here. The Democratic Party allows crossover voting in its area code. The Republican Party doesn’t. If you are not a party preference voter, you can request a Democratic Party ballot without changing your registration. Non-party voters who want to vote for a Republican presidential candidate must re-register as Republicans.

If you are a non-party voter who is voting, you can request a Democratic Party ballot when you check in. However, if you are voting by post, the county must know in advance that you want to receive a Democratic Party ballot for you.

The only way to vote for a Republican presidential candidate is to register as a Republican. You can of course change your voter registration. You can even change it the day you vote, but registrations on the same day are only possible with reservations. This means that the district will check whether you have already voted before voting.

Call or visit your district’s Registrar of Voters for more information on the process. Some of the smaller parties allow crossover voting, others do not.

Now for the confusing content of the vote. A measure called “Proposition 13” will appear on the nationwide primary ballot paper from March 3. It is not related to Proposition 13 of 1978 and it is not the much-discussed “split roll” proposal that would increase property taxes for companies. Proposition 13, March, is a $ 15 billion school facility loan that must be approved by voters. It would allow $ 15 billion in government loans at almost twice the price if interest rates were added.

Even worse, this Proposition 13, when voted on March 3, increases debt ceilings that limit how many school districts can borrow. The loan from the local school is paid with a surcharge on the property tax receipt. If you own property, check how much you are already paying for school bonds.

Proposal 13, made in 1978, which limits the annual increases in property taxes until the change of ownership, is under attack due to a measure aimed at the November vote. There is no number yet, but for the purpose of collecting signatures, Attorney General Xavier Becerra has given the title “Increases Funding for Public Schools”.

This is the “split roll” property tax, in which all commercial property worth more than USD 3 million (no agricultural or residential property) has to be repeatedly checked for market value. Small businesses leasing rental space in large corporate buildings would cause their rents to rise sharply because the exploding taxes would be passed on to tenants. It increases funding by increasing the price of everything you buy.

To protect your vote, check your voter status at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/ to ensure that you are registered the way you prefer. And to protect your checking account, just say no.

Susan Shelley is an editor and columnist for the Southern California News Group. Susan@SusanShelley.com. Twitter: @Susan_Shelley

