I design some of the best ball teams at the start of the off-season to get a feel for the trends in ADP, and they’re a fun, maintenance-free variant of more traditional leagues. If you haven’t dealt with this type of league before, it couldn’t be easier: draw your team and go on with your day as the website automatically uses your best possible score every week. The key here is to choose as many explosive players as possible, guys who can play more than 20 points instead of 10-12 points a week.

Of course, you need some consistency in your roster, but you can work hard or go home because you don’t have to choose who to start with. It is not uncommon for your player with the highest score to sit on your bench in traditional leagues more than once in a season. So the best ball removes that stress from your life. Everyone wants a deal, of course, so let’s take a look at some potential undervalued players for this format.

quarterback

Daniel Jones (NYG): ECR QB18

Jones really had the best ball statistics last year: seven games under 20 fantasy points and four games over 36 (two over 41). These four games may all have been enough to get the highest score in your league, and he may not be in the top 12 quarterbacks next year. He has a stud that runs back to keep the defense honest, and some pretty solid weapons around him. If you can catch him as your second QB, don’t hesitate to nod wisely.

Back race

David Montgomery (CHI): Coll. RB25

Montgomery was a pretty big failure last year, but he posted three games with more than 20 points. There is almost no place other than the Bears offensive, and I can still see that Montgomery is a solid number two in most formats. Unlike Allen Robinson, the bears may be a hot and cold team this year, but that could make Montgomery’s ADP pretty low.

Kareem Hunt (CLE): ECR RB26

Hunting is a real die roll at this point. It remains to be seen whether he will face more discipline in the off-season. It also goes without saying that he stays in Cleveland, and I am counting on this with this recommendation. If he can keep his head straight and make a start somewhere, he is a very talented running back and can put up monster numbers every week.

Wide receiver

John Ross (CIN): ECR WR55

Ross exploded 56 points in his first two weeks early last season. Injuries have disappointed his career so far, but if he can stay on the field in any way, Joe Burrow could let him open next season. He returned for the last four weeks of the season and although he didn’t produce much of a hassle, it was good to see that he was loosening the rust and hopefully bringing some momentum into the next year. Another factor is whether A.J. Green can be seen on the other side of the field, but Ross has a top-notch pace and that’s one of the best things I look for in the best ball.

Mecole Hardman (KC): ECR WR56

Hardman is similar to Ross in speed and stature. While playing eight games with less than four points, Hardman had 12 or more points in four competitions. I expect him to make a big leap in 2020, and I think the chiefs would be stupid not to send him into the future. Sammy Watkins murmured the “R” word and Tyreek Hill is an off-field problem, so Hardman could be an integral part of this amazing Chiefs offensive sooner than most expect.

Jalen Hurd (SF): ECR WR90

Another dice roll with a guy Kyle Shanahan calls a weapon. With Dante Pettis for the Super Bowl and Emmanuel Sanders as a free agent, Hurd has a great opportunity to find a starting place opposite the impressive Deebo Samuel. It was said that Hurd should start and run back at the narrow end so that he could be a candidate for an outbreak next year. With Shanahan and his diverse game plans, Hurd could be featured every week, making him an excellent vantage point for the best ball.

Tight end

Gerald Everett (LAR): ECR TE28

Tyler Higbee was one of the hottest tail lights late last season, scoring an average of nearly 20 points per game over the past five weeks. While many will focus on this status, keep in mind that Everett became the narrowest end of the Rams before his injury. He had outperformed Higbee after five weeks, but had fallen off a cliff in the late season and had only taken a few snapshots when he returned. Sean McVay may be able to use both of his weapons, and it could be of great value to see Everett as your second or third close late in your design.

Sheldon Curtis is a well-known author at FantasyPros.

