A credible performance – even in the event of a defeat – would already be an achievement.

But Ceres-Negros has been encouraged by incredible accomplishments in the past. So why not try to kill another giant?

The bus men competed as strong outsiders against Japanese champions FC Tokyo on Tuesday evening to secure a place in the AFC Champions League at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.

This is the second time that Ceres has reached this stage of the most prestigious competition in Asia. This time, however, the busmen face an even more difficult challenge without captain Stephan Schrock, who was suspended in previous games because of two yellow cards.

“We have nothing to lose,” said Ceres coach Risto Vidakovic, who beat Bangkok FC 1-0 last port in Bangkok last week.

“We have to enjoy the atmosphere. We have to enjoy the game. This is a new experience for us. But that doesn’t mean we won’t play harder than in the previous rounds. “

Aside from Schrock, who scored the only goal against Port, the busmen also deal with injuries to key players, including Jeffrey Christiaens.

Vidakovic no longer has the depth in the lineup of previous seasons because a number of stars left the club last season.

Schrock’s absence could create the conditions for another attacker to take the place of Dylan de Bruycker or Mark Hartmann.

The match is a dream come true for Ceres players Takashi Odawara and Pika Minegishi, who grew up in Japan. Odawara was born and raised in Tokyo, but lives in Manila. He is a lifelong supporter of Tokyo FC and goes to games regularly when he is at home. Now he’s competing against a team that has realized his dream of becoming a professional football player.

“I would watch FC Tokyo games with my family,” said the 28-year-old. “This is a dream come true.” INQ

