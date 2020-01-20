advertisement

BANGKOK – Ceres Negros captain Stephan Schrock is delighted with his team’s outsider role when the busmen compete against the Thai powerhouse Port FC on Tuesday evening in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League at PAT Stadium.

The busmen have a lot of experience in continental competition, but they have to compete against the Thai club, which has one of the most talented and expensive teams in Southeast Asia.

“We have nothing to lose and there is not much to expect from us, which we will not get much in the course of the season,” said Schrock at the press conference on Monday before the match. “But this is still an opportunity for us to showcase the best of Filipino club football in a country that has a strong following of the sport.”

Ceres defeated his first opponent, Shan United from Myanmar, last Tuesday at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila with a dramatic 3-2 win.

A bus-like atmosphere awaits the busmen in the PAT stadium with 7,000 seats, which is already sold out for the game starting at 7:00 p.m. (8 p.m. in Manila).

Port has a plethora of offensive talents, including Spanish midfielder Sergio Suarez and the best foreign player in the Thai league last season with Brazilian striker Heberty, who is reportedly earning 2 million baht a month (3.3 million pesetas).

Ceres coach Risto Vidakovic admitted that his team has to improve defensively to have a chance of a surprise.

“We just want to see how far we are now and how we need to improve some tactical things,” said the Serbian mentor. INQ

