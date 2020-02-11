advertisement

WASHINGTON – Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice on Monday abruptly withdrew to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican and longtime Republican operative adviser Roger Stone, an extremely unusual move that led three prosecutors to drop the case.

Senior department officials – hours after Trump publicly complained that Stone was being treated unfairly – rejected the seven-to-nine-year sentencing recommendation made Monday by federal prosecutors who secured Stone’s November sentence. Stone pled guilty to seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and tampering with witnesses.

Democrats break out the department’s overthrow on the high-profile issue involving Stone, whose friendship with Trump dates back decades. Stone’s trial stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election to benefit Trump’s candidacy.

Trump early Tuesday took to Twitter to criticize the proposed sentence as an “unjust conduct of justice.”

“This is a terrible situation and very unfair,” the Republican president wrote on Twitter early Tuesday to Stone.

After the department’s action was leaked, three of the four prosecutors who won Stone’s conviction – Aaron Zelinsky, John Crabb and Jonathan Kravis – withdrew from the case. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is due for sentencing Stone on February 20.

Kravis told the court in a lawsuit that he was not only leaving the case, but leaving his job as a federal prosecutor.

The department did not specify a new proposed sentence.

Legal experts described the move as extremely unusual, and Democrats accused the Justice Department, headed by Trump political loyalist William Barr, of working to protect Trump’s political interests.

“Help his friends”

“The president seems to think that the whole Department of Justice is just his personal lawsuit to pursue the pursuit of his enemies and help his friends,” Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, told reporters.

“They’re turning us into a banana republic,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen added on Twitter.

Stone, who has labeled himself a “filthy rogue” and “agent provocateur” and famously has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was one of several Trump aides charged with crimes as part of Mueller’s investigation.

At a trial Monday, prosecutors said their proposed conviction fell within US guidelines and “would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law”.

This came as a surprise to senior Justice Department officials who were expecting prosecutors to seek a lower range, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Justice Department has not been in contact with the White House on the matter, the official said.

Legal experts said it would be unusual for prosecutors to reverse their proposed decision after presenting a formal recommendation to the court, especially in a high-profile case such as one involving senior Justice Department officials, as well as courtroom prosecutors are involved in decision making.

Some said the proposed sentence struck them as extremely severe. Stone’s defense team, in a late appearance Monday, opposed the prosecution’s calculation and proposed an interval between 15 and 21 months. They asked the judge for a sentence that would fall below that limit.

“It’s high, but prosecutors apparently thought there were exhaustive circumstances justifying the improvements,” said Lynn Niels, a former federal prosecutor.

Mueller’s investigation detailed a Russian campaign of hacking and propaganda in the 2016 election and extensive contacts between the president’s campaign and Moscow’s. Stone was one of only two of these Trump associates to go to trial instead of pleading guilty.

Trump has the power to forgive people for federal crimes, though he has yet to use it in the cases of other former aides convicted in the wake of Mueller’s investigation.

“We are looking forward to reviewing the government’s complementary submission,” Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith, said in an email to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Nathan Layne, Karen Freifeld, Mark Hosenball, Brad Heath, and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham and Andy Sullivan)

