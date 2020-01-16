advertisement

As the market for fashion athletes continues to gain momentum, Under Armor continues to focus on an approach that puts performance first – even if Wall Street was strategically badly affected.

When Under Armor founder Kevin Plank took to the stage at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show in New York on Tuesday, he reaffirmed the brand’s stance that its direction of performance is supported by a solid, long-term strategy. In addition, the former CEO explained the efforts the Baltimore-based company had made to realize its new corporate vision.

“Listening is the most important thing we can do,” said Plank during an on-stage interview with Rod Sides, Deloitte’s vice chairman, and seasoned his speech with sports metaphors. “We have been talking about the machine room in recent years to really understand our business and our consumers.”

In recent years, Under Armor had worked to define its target audience, speaking to tens of thousands of consumers in four of its key markets: Germany, the UK, China and the United States. The results led the brand to identify a core group on which it could focus its efforts: the “Focus Performer” – a young, diverse, active, self-motivated and willing-to-spend target group.

On its Investor Day in December 2018, the company announced that the global market represented a $ 92 billion opportunity and a $ 29 billion market in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are now creating this platform for what the Under Armor brand is supposed to be, the human performance company,” added Plank on Tuesday.

However, analysts warn that Under Armour’s focus on performance could seriously disadvantage athletes and fashion-conscious people given the current boom in sportswear. According to a October NPD Group report, the leisure segment, which includes the popular sport-lifestyle group, saw a solid improvement. Footwear sales increased 7% to $ 3.9 billion. The performance segment, however, declined 4% to $ 2 billion, with running, basketball, and training shoes posting negative sales results.

“We don’t say:” We want performance and we don’t want to be fashion. “We see no difference between the two things,” Plank repeated on Tuesday. “We believe that there can be no performance without beauty. And hopefully people see without performance, there is no beauty. “

Under Armor was also successful in its Hovr franchise – it continues to highlight the Hovr Infinite sneaker as a top seller – as well as its brand partnerships with NBA star Stephen Curry and the professional wrestler who became actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ,

And when the new year started with a new tour (former COO Patrik Frisk took over the role of Executive Chief), Plank announced the start of his campaign “The Only Way Is Through” at NRF – with triple NBA champion Stephen Curry. Two-time World Cup winner Kelley O’Hara and six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady among other athletes.

“The world doesn’t need any other capable clothing or footwear manufacturer,” added Plank. “You need a dream, a hope – and that’s positioning.”

