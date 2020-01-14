advertisement

Joel Embiid is one of the brightest stars in the NBA. And soon he’ll have a basketball sneaker with Under Armor.

Under Armor and the Philadelphia 76ers Baller today spoke to selected media at the brand’s headquarters in Baltimore and announced that he would be the next basketball player on his squad to get a unique shoe. The look called Under Armor Embiid 1 will appear in the fall of 20 and was designed by Reggie Wilson.

“We had talks (about a signature shoe) but you have to act as an athlete, you can’t expect that,” Embiid told the media today. “I have proven that I deserve it and these guys (Under Armor) have a lot of trust in me.”

advertisement

connected

Although the news of an upcoming basketball sneaker is no longer known, most of the performance and technical details of Embiid’s look remain hidden.

However, Embiid and Wilson mentioned that it was built lightly and “without position”.

“It’s not a big man’s shoe,” said Embiid. “It’s just a basketball player’s shoe.”

Under Armor announced in October 2018 that Embiid, a two-time NBA all-star, had signed an endorsement contract. When the deal became public, the athlete said his deal was “bigger than basketball”.

“When you come to America from Africa, you almost expect everything to be perfect. They expect most people to have a simple life. But when I came to Philly, I saw that there is real poverty here too. There is also a real struggle, ”Embiid said in a statement at the time. “I’m going to work on some big things with Under Armor. I have a few surprises for the Philly Community and for the rest of the world.”

The center forward has a look from Adidas before signing his contract with Under Armor.

This season, Embiid has created the Under Armor UA Hovr Havoc 2, a technology-equipped sneaker with energy-recovering Hovr cushioning, a TPU shaft for side stability and a molded textile upper for comfort and breathability.

Joel Embiid (L), center forward of the Philadelphia 76er, in a blue and red pair of Under Armor UA Hovr Havoc 2.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Matt Slocum

Want more?

NBA star Joel Embiid signs with Under Armor and promises that his deal is “bigger than basketball”

9 of the best sneakers during the Christmas NBA games

This colorful Under Armor Curry 7 is a collaboration with Nerf Super Soaker

advertisement