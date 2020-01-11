advertisement

The score for “Uncut Gems” is as hectic and panicky as the film itself, and here the composer tells you how it was done.

Moog / screenshot

“Uncut Gems” deserves an award for the most stressful theater experience and has risen to 11 thanks to the composer Daniel Lopatin. He combined synth sounds and elements of the 70s prog rock to create a unique sound environment that functions as a work of art.

advertisement

Lopatin became better known for his recording of Oneohtrix Point Never. Before that, he set a film by Safdie Brothers with the equally stressful title “Good Time” from 2017. In a new documentary for Moog Music – known as a manufacturer of electronic instruments – Lopatin explains his process and innovative instruments to make this dark city thriller , The focus was on Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a sad sack over his head. Watch the video below.

“Howard Ratner is against the clock and there isn’t much time to solve a number of problems, and that was largely reflected in the studio. It’s strange, but it finds its way into music,” said Lopatin.

connected

connected

Lopatin added about working in the recording studio with the directors Josh and Benny Safdie, which was very practical throughout the process: “You have to be so shameless. Unabashed, childish studio nonsense is the only way to reach this magical level. “

The “Uncut Gems” soundtrack is unlikely to receive an Oscar nomination for the best original score, but it is certainly one of the most original film scores in recent years. The soundtrack can currently be streamed on music platforms. Last month, some journalists were lucky enough to receive a vinyl copy of the album courtesy of A24 distributor “Uncut Gems”. It sounds great as a LP with headphones or in stereo, accompanied by your next manic cleaning hype.

Check out the Moog Music documentation here with Oneohtrix Point Never. Also check out a recent IndieWire conversation with Josh and Benny Safdie about shooting their wild and crazy film and the many rings of fire they had to jump through so that everything came together as they were had hoped – Adam Sandler almost cast Kobe Bryant in a role that ultimately came from Kevin Garnett, another NBA Hall of Famer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIAvmtNIx9I [/ embed]

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement