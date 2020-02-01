advertisement

There are two types of Adam Sandler fans in the world.

The first guy enjoys his extended comedies – the more blatant, the better, the more Kevin James and Rob Schneider can be seen on the screen, the better. When Sandler is in a sunny place, fumbling with his friends and calling it a movie, woo!

If Sandler plays the leading role and produces, then their bums are in the seats.

advertisement

The second Sandler fan type is extremely selective. They think his early stand-up work is good, and they may even like Happy Gilmore (but maybe not if they see it again). But what they really like is when Sandler appears in other films.

You quote Punch-Drunk Love, a 2002 Paul Thomas Anderson film. You could quote The Meyerowitz Stories, a 2017 Noah Baumbach film.

For the second type of Sandler fans, the point is that if he plays in other people’s films and if he has little influence on the creative development of these films, then he is at his best.

Which makes the Sandler you see in Uncut Gems a wedding of the two camps. It’s a very Sandler performance – intense, loud, and big. But in a film that is so far from a typical Sandler film.

media_cameraSandler gives one of his best career achievements (A24 via AP)

Uncut Gems is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, indie filmmakers with a success story for challenging thrillers. The Safdies don’t make easy-to-look at, unforgettable comedies, they make high stakes, crazy films that captivate and linger.

Similar to the boulder in the center of Uncut Gems, a black opal weighing over a thousand carats that hypnotizes, described by Sandler’s character Howard as “you can see the whole universe in it”.

Howard is a trader in Manhattan’s diamond district, a man with many complications in his life that he has all brought with him. As a problematic player chased by his loan shark thugs (Eric Bogosian), he also juggles between a woman (Idina Menzel) who will leave him and a friend (Julia Fox) whose apartment he pays for.

When the black opal wrapped in a fish appears, Howard is intrigued by its beauty, but also by how it gets rid of its debts. Therefore, he should probably not agree to lend it to legendary NBA player Kevin Garnett to be lucky.

Your first type of Sandler fan may be surprised by the type of film they signed up for at Uncut Gems, but hopefully they will stick with it because the driving thrill is so visceral that it is an experience that grows them Ups will not find 3 (God help us if that actually happens).

media_cameraSandler’s performance is chaotic, frenetic and exciting

RELATED: Adam Sandler and Netflix extend the contract for four more films

RELATED: Everything New to Stream in February

Uncut Gems is a sensational film – it doesn’t let up from the first minute to the end. The tension, which is so tense that you are sure that it will break off, does not leave you alone. But the Safdies are so adept at maintaining that fear that you just have to sit back and be amazed.

The Safdies’ Good Time had a similar vibe, and that was an excellent film – and a high point in Robert Pattinson’s career.

Sandler is in great shape and shows a performance with so much momentum, chaos and strength that it sounds once again why he doesn’t do this more often.

Uncut Gems works on all levels – with the stunning screenplay, the cinematography with its robust aesthetics and the production design that takes the audience into this gauche world.

But what it soars above all is the frenetic energy that fills every scene, yet is so perfectly calibrated that it barely stays on the right side of the frustration. There is nothing more exciting than that.

Rating: 4.5 / 5

Uncut Gems is now streamed on Netflix

Share your films and TV obsessions @wenleima

Originally released as Sandler’s new Netflix film, it’s sensational

advertisement