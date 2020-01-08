advertisement

Every film that takes place in the sports world is checked for authenticity by fans and the media. When actual events are involved in the story, filmmakers compromise the credibility of the film when all the details are wrong.

Although Uncut Gems is a very small detail, a scene in which Adam Sandler’s character Howard Ratner mixes ESPN and TNT while watching an NBA playoff game can get some viewers out of the film. Ratner asks his wife to switch the channel for the Celtics Sixers game to ESPN, but the actual show was on TNT.

Adnan Virk from DAZN is exactly the type of fan who ponders such a detail. Virk, who was working at ESPN at the time, was particularly affected by this obvious problem. In his position as a respected medium and moderator of the film podcast “Cinephile”, Virk had the opportunity to ask the film’s co-director, Benny Safdie, about this ESPN-TNT mix-up.

“And the guy, Benny, is just starting with me and I’m going to ‘Age, I’m 100 percent positive.’ I didn’t want to be like ‘Hey, I worked at ESPN, trust me’, but I would know Mike Breen’s voice against Kevin Harlan or Marv (Albert) or whoever is calling the game, so that’s the heart attack that I transferred to one of the hottest young directors in Hollywood. “

Virk went on to explain that Safdie was confused when asked about it, to the point where he felt bad when he raised the mistake.

Apparently the ESPN-TNT bug has now caught enough attention that TMZ asked Benny and Josh Safdie about it while the brothers signed autographs for fans outside the Tao Asian Bistro in Los Angeles. If the directors were initially ashamed of the Snafu when it was pointed out, they seem to have gotten over it.

When Benny Safdie was asked if the mix-up mattered, he made a statement:

“No, because they’re going back and forth from TNT to ESPN,” said Benny. “When he gets the remote control, he turns it on at TNT. So he knows which channel it is. “

Oh, if only a clip of this scene were available online …

Josh Safdie even accepted the mistake (while also scoffing) when asked.

“Weather has its own habits,” said Josh. “If you look closely, Howard is the one who actually has the remote control. So there’s really nothing to discuss. He says” ESPN “as we all said.”

He added that he loves people who deal with this detail because it means that viewers keep the film at a high level and expect reality.

The Safdie brothers have surely given up their reaction now that Virk caught them off guard and it became a thing on the internet. Ratner, who swapped ESPN and TNT, was a character detail that could be explained by his state of mind and hectic lifestyle anyway. But as they said, if people didn’t care, they wouldn’t tell them.

Still going to Uncut Gems, guys. It’s good!

(TMZ Sports)

