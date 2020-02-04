advertisement

An uncontrollable man invited the drunken police to the Taser.

The officers had tried in vain to calm him down by waving scissors and a knife in his friend’s kitchen – but when he seemed to want to throw them a bottle of vodka, they activated the machine which immediately put him down.

Leicester Crown Court was informed that in the ensuing fight with the officers, one of them was injured by a knife which he had tucked into his clothes.

Prosecutor Joey Kwong said the accused was a good friend of a married couple who received a text message from him in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He said his girlfriend threw him out of the house – and they kindly sent a taxi to take him home around 3 a.m.

James White was so drunk that he became paranoid and “behaved strangely”, claiming that iPads and cellphones spied on him and repeatedly closed the doors.

He said to the couple, whose children were upstairs: “Help, I know what you are going to do to me”.

White, 28, continued to behave strangely.

He went into the kitchen and took a knife and “knocked it” into a wall.

He asked the couple to open the doors wide before throwing a bottle outside, which did not break, and continually turning the microwave on and off.

The households were so worried that they took their children to a neighbor and the police were called.

BARRICADE

By the time the officers arrived, he had barricaded himself in the kitchen, the freezer blocking the door.

Mr. Kwong said, “He said,” I need help. “

“He had a kitchen knife with a black handle in his hand and a pair of scissors in the other; raising and lowering them.

“He was told that he was arrested on suspicion of causing a fight.

“He repeatedly invited the officers to touch him with the Taser.”

They showed him the Taser, saying it was delivering 50,000 volts, but he continued to behave improperly.

Mr. Kwong said, “He picked up a bottle of vodka and held it.

“The officers thought he was going to throw at them and he received a Taser.

“He ended up on his back on the kitchen floor.”

The officer suffered from a severed leg

It took three officers to detain him and during a ground fight, a policewoman was injured in the leg by an injection.

White was found to have a small kitchen knife in the back of his shorts, and the officers disarmed him.

Other police officers arrived and, as was the level of violence, he was placed on a leg strap to prevent him from leaving.

White was then injured by banging his head several times inside the police vehicle and was transported to hospital.

Kwong said the couple said the accused “was clearly not their usual self” and that they were convinced that when he calmed down he would repair the damage to their home.

They supported him and worried about his well-being, said the prosecutor.

The injured officer received medical attention for a small leg puncture injury that was stuck and she also suffered a scratch on her leg.

NO RECOLLECTION OF THE INCIDENT

When White was questioned, he did not remember the incident and was embarrassed when they showed him camera footage at the police station.

White, of Norfolk Road, Wigston, admitted to causing a brawl.

WHAT THE JUDGE SAYS

Justice Nicholas Dean QC said: “You have a bad history of previous violent offenses many times in the past, but not at the most serious level.

“In 2018, you were given a suspended sentence for violent unrest. I was told that the incident occurred in 2016 and it has been a while since you have offended.

“In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, you behaved in a very frightening way, largely because of the irrational way you were dealing with alcohol.

“You have no recollection of it and you were so scared of what you did that you stopped drinking completely, which is good, but if you will be able to maintain this time alone will tell.

“The victims were your friends and you scared them and behaved so violently towards the police that you received a Taser.

“You are approaching 30 years and you will have no more chances.

“If you continue as you have done in the past, you will be sentenced to prison terms.”

White said from the dock, “Thank you, Your Honor.”

MITIGATION

Errol Ballentyne, mitigating, said: “His behavior is considered to be out of character.”

Justice Dean said: “I think it was in character when he drank a lot.

“It happened in someone’s home and the people who would have been most frightened by his behavior had some sympathy for Mr. White.”

Ballentyne said: “He drank a lot during the New Year and that is why he has no memories.

“He was afraid of what happened and has not touched alcohol since this offense.

“He has no mental health problems, it was alcohol-based, he had drunk too much.”

THE PHRASE

White has received a two-year community order and will have 180 hours of unpaid work.

.

