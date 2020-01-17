advertisement

New York rapper Uncle Murda is here to let people know that he is discreet and high placed here to LizzoTrap thirst. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share images of the most successful Grammy-nominated artist on social media.

Key facts: This week, Uncle M went on Instagram to plug his record “Rap-Up 2019” and share Lizzo showing his game of curves in an almost NSFW clip.

On a related note: Lizzo is currently preparing to perform at this month’s Grammy Awards.

Artists Going On Stage At Music’s Biggest Evening Are Stars For The First Time Billie eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their GRAMMY stage debut; powerful artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will ride together for the first time on GRAMMY stage; and four times GRAMMY winners and MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year Aerosmith, who will perform a mix of some of their legendary hits. Everything happens on Sunday January 26, 2020, live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS television network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (Grammy)

Wait, there is more: Lizzo is also making history this year at the next Bonnaroo music festival.

Before you leave: Recently, Liz shocked fans by announcing that she would withdraw from Twitter following trolling.

Yeah I can’t do that Twitter shit anymore .. too many trolls… ✌🏾

I will come back when I feel like it.

– Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

