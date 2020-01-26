advertisement

Sundance: “American Beauty” writer and TV Powerhouse Ball returns to the film with a worrying drama about the pain of self-denial

Beth always looked up to her uncle Frank (Paul Bettany). He couldn’t be more different than the rest of her ultra-conservative family in South Carolina or one of the adults Beth knows in the small town she’s lived in all her life. And that’s not just because he lives in New York or actually looks his niece in the eye when he talks to her and hears what she has to say – as you know, girls should be heard and not just seen. Frank wears aftershave. He reads books. He tells Beth that she can choose who she is – that she doesn’t just have to be subjugated by her bellicose grandfather (Stephen Root), who rules the entire clan with an iron fist and a bottle of Pabst Blue Ribbon. It is 1969, but Frank seems to be the only one who knows.

As Beth tells us in the American Beauty story in which Alan Ball’s latest film starred: “Uncle Frank was the kind of person I wanted to be.” When Beth enrolls at New York University four years later and learns that she is her favorite relative, she is a closed-back gay, the big-eyed teen is both excited and a little betrayed. What good is it to be yourself when you have to spend your entire public life pretending to be someone else?

At this early stage in “Uncle Frank”, a rare, dramatic drama about the pain of self-denial, the film is bursting with as much potential as its radiant young heroine. It is indeed wide-ranging – this is evident from the opening titles, because Ball (“American Beauty”, “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood”) has repeatedly revitalized American life by drawing intense cartoons through the lens saw the most intimate crises of her life. But it also seems to have the same confident sense of self-recognition that Beth is determined to find for herself.

Beth’s domestic life seems to be completely inhabited (an automatic sequence of casting actors like Margo Martindale and Judy Greer as warm jam heads). Your connection with Frank is grateful in a way that makes you so happy that you have each other. It is lovable, albeit in a comfortable way, to watch Frank Beth give a privileged look into his closet. Any inventions are worth it for the delicate cocktail of fear and catharsis that sinks over Bettany’s face when Frank introduces a family member to Wally (Peter Macdissi), the generous, fun, and enormously charismatic love of Frank’s life. Saudi Arabian generation of immigrants who lead their own double lives. A film about these humane and endearing characters making their own way through the Big Apple could have been a wonderful opportunity for Ball to put its distinctive theme – marginalized who struggle to live without fear – in a more grounded register than usual explore.

Unfortunately, that’s not quite the film we’re getting, as “Uncle Frank” starts spinning towards a lazy self-parody as soon as Frank receives the news that his father has died of a heart attack. A road trip back to Creekville is fine and a painful family reunion is waiting for Frank when he gets there. So an open invitation for the recovering alcoholic to start drinking again and the memory of a formative trauma is so painful that he may never have shared it with Wally (who ridiculously invites himself to the adventure, both really amusing as well as ominously telling of the story suggests to come).

The ride itself is windy enough, and the chemistry between the characters in this car can fuel the film as far as South Carolina as they drive around the routine homophobia like potholes on the freeway. Yet there are already signs that Ball’s screenplay may have difficulty threading the needle between its natural light-footedness and the melodrama that all savvy viewers can see.

Ball understandably seems to enjoy writing for Wally, and in a longer and more patient film – or a television series, for example – he could have given himself a treat. But “Uncle Frank” races to go through a lifetime of unspoken trauma in a “True Blood” episode and can’t afford to (literally) force Frank into the back seat. Bettany’s nuanced performance unfolds with gentle beauty even in the saddest moments of the film – he speaks in a sweet growl that transforms the pain of his personal life into the poetry he teaches at NYU – but Frank’s return to alcoholism is largely fueled by its effect on Wally seen, while its surviving relatives are reduced to a Greek chorus of corned affections. Add flashbacks, suicidal thoughts, and Steve Zahn to the mix, and you’ll cook with a fairly thin paste before you even reach a scene where the family drama of “This Is Us” is subtle enough to feel like Chekhov.

While there are some really moving detours along the way (including a brilliant sequence in the cemetery where Frank’s father is buried), “Uncle Frank” gropes through his fairy tale finale so quickly that he spoils everything that came before and deserves the difficulty of a gay man who joined his over-conservative family in 1973 – or someone come out to any Family in any Time. Ball’s sincerity is hard to question, his prevailing lack of cynicism refreshes to the end, and he is often just inches from a more thorough investigation into how inherited fear can lead people to maintain their own marginalization. But if Uncle Frank becomes the person Beth always wanted to be, it is hard to figure out what to learn from that experience.

Note: C

“Uncle Frank” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

