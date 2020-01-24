advertisement

Finding a neighbor or partner when they are having trouble is not a nonprofit. Members of most sports programs and most fans should know that misfortune haunts us all and that fame in others’ misfortune only shows our nearsightedness and tempts fate.

When ACC fans watch the mighty North Carolina men get out of hand this season, or at least try to get back on their feet in search of excellence, it is advisable to look for perspective.

Things could be worse and were occasionally in Chapel Hill.

Injuries, missteps in recruitment, sudden staff fluctuations and simple failures can outshine any squad. This year, the UNC has experienced all of these ailments, and its records reflect this. In 18 games, in which Carolina has struck for the second time in three games in extra time, Carolina is 8-10, 1-6 in ACC.

Not too long ago – OK, 20 years ago – the Tar Heels lost four times in a row in mid-January, three times in the league. Fans and media experts got mad. The ingenuity of coach Bill Guthridge, long-time lieutenant of Dean Smith, who had already led his first team to the 1998 Final Four, was heavily questioned.

But it wasn’t all lost: The ’00 Heels finished third in the ACC with 9: 7, guards Ed Cota and Joseph Forte made the All-ACC the second team and the team reached the final four.

We concede that the group was better than their 2020 successor. Assuming Cole Anthony returns, Roy Williams’ squad should regain its competitiveness. The novice guard is not apt to work miracles. He’s not a brilliant all-rounder like Kyrie Irving [2011] or Coby White [2019], as everyone knows who has seen Anthony in the first nine games of the UNC.

And he’s almost certainly not going to raise the 20 unit to a final four or even an NCAA bid.

With Anthony on the lineup alongside Garrison Brooks, who is enjoying an all-ACC season, the heels can regularly win again. 13 league games are still pending. two remaining games against each of his neighbors, NC State and Duke; Not to mention road trips to Florida State and Louisville, North Carolina. The numbers for most ACC defeats in school history are within the reach of Matt Doherty’s squad from 2002.

WHAT COMES AFTER SIX

UNC seasons with the most ACC defeats

year

ACC record

ACC Finish

Teams in ACC

2002

4-12

7. 3-way tie

9

2010

5-11

9. 3-way tie

12

2003

6-10

6. 2-way tie

9

2004

8-8

Fifth

9

1964

6-8

Fifth

8th

2018

11-7

3rd

15

2015

11-7

Fifth

15

1962

7-7

4. 2-way tie

8th

1992

9-7

3rd

9

2000

9-7

3. 2-way tie

9

