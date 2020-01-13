advertisement

Wakiso – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) suspended production activities of Vargin Beauty (U) Limited on January 12, located in Muyenga Bukasa close, in the district of Wakiso.

According to the UNBS website, the surveillance team found 39 bags of the prohibited Carolight cream, 24 boxes of Carolight and 39 bags of empty Carolight and Princes Clair containers on the premises.

“This gave the impression that the factory could recast the creams to produce Vargin Beauty products unlike US EAS 377-1: 2013, Cosmetics and cosmetic products – Part 1: List of prohibited substances in cosmetic products”, reads extract.

Carolight cream is one of the products banned by UNBS in Uganda to contain hydroquinone, the long-term use of which could lead to cancer.

“The seized products, whose cost is estimated at 550,000,000 shs, include: Vargin Herbal Jelly, Vargin Botanicals Avocado Oil, Vargin Botanicals Natural Body Cream, Vargin Botanicals Body Soap Lightening, Vargin Skin Care (Olive Oil), Vargin Body Cream , Vargin Lightening Soap, Vargin Coconut oil and Vargin Botanicals Natural Body Cream, “reads the statement in part.

We also found in the premises 39 boxes of expired Maidi and various cosmetic products; 13 boxes of Eldena, 22 boxes of Vargin Botanicals Body Cream, 3 boxes of Vargin Botanicals Body Cream, 45 boxes of Neem Purifying Facial Cleanser 45 boxes, 8 boxes of Gental Facial Cleanser, 4 boxes nourishing moisturizing facial lotion, 5 boxes of refreshing facial lotion and Clarifying Toner, 109 boxes of Soft Sheen Carson Laboratories, 29 boxes of Fun Balt and 2 boxes of Beckon 10.8Kg which had no expiration date , unlike US EAS 346: 2013, Labeling of Cosmetics – General Requirements.

Vargin Beauty Limited management was asked to recall any suspected cosmetics and company officials were turned over to the UNBS CID Unit for further investigation into the matter.

